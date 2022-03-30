ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

These are the most, least affordable US cities of 2022, analysis finds

By Christine Flores, Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UDzXg_0ethLaxq00

CHICAGO ( WGN ) — While the cost of nearly everything seems to be on the rise, residents of some U.S. cities may find themselves pinching their pennies more than others. Good Hire , a background checking company, analyzed data from 155 cities to find the best for affordability in 2022.

The rankings aren’t all about real estate prices – Good Hire evaluated seven factors to create its list, assigning each a certain weight to the city’s overall score. Those factors and their weights are:

  1. Wage Growth (20% weight)
  2. Unemployment Rate (10% weight)
  3. Job Growth (20% weight)
  4. Percentage of Jobs Open (10% weight)
  5. Renter Affordability (15% weight)
  6. Homeowner Affordability (15% weight)
  7. Real Per Capita Personal Income (10% weight)

To no major surprise, Los Angeles was found to be the least affordable. Two other California cities – Bakersfield and Modesto – found themselves among the top 10 least affordable cities in the U.S. Three Texas cities made the list as well.

The longest-lasting cars, SUVs, and trucks to reach 200,000 miles and beyond

Here are the top 10 least affordable cities:

  1. Los Angeles
  2. Hartford, Conn.
  3. Corpus Christi, Texas
  4. Bakersfield, Calif.
  5. Shreveport, La.
  6. Modesto, Calif.
  7. El Paso, Texas
  8. New York City
  9. Rockford, Ill.
  10. McAllen, Texas

On the other end of the list were cities primarily in the West and Southeast. Sioux Falls, South Dakota, topped out the list while Utah had the largest representation with three cities found to be among the most affordable.

Here are the top 10 most affordable cities:

  1. Sioux Falls, SD
  2. Reno, Nev.
  3. Provo, Utah
  4. Madison, Wis.
  5. Huntsville, Ala.
  6. Charleston, SC
  7. Fayetteville, Ark.
  8. Ogden, Utah
  9. Salt Lake City
  10. Spartanburg, SC

To view the full list, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN

3K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

602K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
South Dakota State
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Real Estate Prices#New York City#Three Cities#Personal Income#Wgn
mansionglobal.com

U.S. Home Buyers Relocating at Record Rates

Home buyers in the U.S. seeking space and more affordable prices have been relocating at record rates. According to data from Redfin, 32.3% of the property portal’s users searched for a home outside of their metropolitan area in the first two months of 2022, compared to 31.5% in the first quarter of 2021.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Reuters

Why the time is right to sell a home in the U.S.

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - For the past few years, Lee Adler kept track of the U.S. real estate market, and things just kept going up - and up. So it seemed an optimal time to sell his stateside home after Adler moved abroad to Nice, France, shortly before the pandemic began. His single family house in West Palm Beach, Florida sold within a month.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
bizjournals

Report: Sacramento ranks among nation's least affordable places to live

Sacramentans are paying more on average for housing and goods than many other places in the nation, making it the 11th-least affordable place to live across all large U.S. metropolitan areas, according to a new report. The overall cost of living in the Sacramento metropolitan area is 6.1% higher than...
SACRAMENTO, CA
moneytalksnews.com

15 Cities With the Most Homebuyers Under 25

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Inspection Support Network. The red-hot residential real estate market of the last two years has shown some recent signs of cooling off, but finding a home remains challenging for many buyers. Intense competition and rising prices have made it especially difficult for young, first-time homebuyers to make a purchase.
REAL ESTATE
CBS Boston

Uber Adding Temporary ‘Fuel Fee’ Due To Soaring Gas Prices

BOSTON (CBS) – Sharply rising gas prices are about to make your next Uber ride a bit more expensive. Starting on Wednesday, the ride-hailing company is rolling out a temporary “fuel fee.” The money will go directly to drivers. That means customers will pay about 45 cents more for each Uber Eats order, or up to 55 cents more per ride. Uber said it will re-evaluate the surcharge in 60 days. The average price for a gallon of self-serve regular gas in Massachusetts is $4.35, which is about 86 cents more than it was just one month ago.
TRAFFIC
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy