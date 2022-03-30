ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Veteran restaurateur cooks up plans for new venture in South End

 3 days ago
The Line in South End Portman plans to create a vibrant public gathering space of 7,000 square feet with roll-up doors, a variety of seating and art on the ground floor of The Line in South End.

CHARLOTTE — Veteran restaurateur Jon Dressler is ready for the next chapter.

He’s snagged a 6,600-square-foot space for his latest concept at The Line in South End.

Dressler expects to invest $2 million-plus into an elevated dining experience — set to be named Chapter 6. It will focus on small plates inspired by cuisines around the world, from the Mediterranean to Morocco to southern Spain and beyond.

“It really gives us a broad opportunity to visit any country that that we want and gives the chef a chance to be flexible and be creative,” he says.

The goal is to be open by Nov. 1.

#South End
