Cam Newton invests in new business venture

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE — Cam Newton’s future with the Carolina Panthers is far from certain, but the former NFL MVP is staying in the game with his latest business venture. CNBC reports the quarterback has invested in Overtime, a New York-based media company that’s launching an amateur football league for high-school players.

This isn’t Newton’s first foray into youth sports, of course. His local charitable foundation focuses on kids, hosting events that range from holiday meals to kickball tournaments, and he’s coached an amateur seven-on-seven team for a decade, according to CNBC.

