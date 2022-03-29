ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunkhannock, PA

Grant brings K9 unit to Tunkhannock Township Police

By Cody Butler
 1 day ago

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In January we first introduced you to an up-and-coming police officer who was headed for training. She has returned and is reporting for duty.

Etu has returned back to Wyoming County after 12 weeks of training. She now has the ability to sniff out several drugs.

“She can smell out cocaine, ecstasy, meth, and heroin,” said Patrolman Ben Seibert.

Seibert is Etu’s handler. He’s been a patrolman for Tunkhannock Township Police for nearly three years. We first met Etu in January a day before she left for training at sci rock view.

K-9 assists 2 separate drug busts in Luzerne County

“I think it’s a big difference. She did well in the training. Getting them on the scent actually takes less than a week. They figure out the game really fast,” stated Seibert.

Etu is also trained in human detection for a missing person or a criminal on the run. She will soon train to detect firearms.

Wyoming County District Attorney Joseph Peters secured a state grant through the attorney general’s office for the K9 program. Worth $35,000 to get it up and running.

“I know the valuable asset that a K9 can be. Not to any department but particularly a rural smaller county,” stated Joseph Peters, Wyoming County District Attorney.

Before District Attorney Joseph Peters worked as a Scranton police officer to a senior official in the white house.

He says Etu will work across county lines into Luzerne, Lackawanna, Bradford, and Susquehanna counties if the call arises.

“It will either be done through mutual aid agreements or in an emergency scenario. We will go into that county as invited by the police responding to an incident,” said Peters.

The district attorney is looking at getting Etu a bulletproof vest. As she will likely be sworn in as an officer by a judge sometime soon.

