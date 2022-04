A bit of an odd situation in Thursday night's game between the Winnipeg Jet and Toronto Maple Leafs. The game had been an intense one, with lots of scuffles and jaw-jacking all night long. Near the end of the third period, with the teams lining up for a faceoff, referee Dan O'Rourke decided he'd take some steps to prevent the game from getting out of hand with little time left to go.

NHL ・ 10 HOURS AGO