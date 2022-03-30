ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami, Wyandotte by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-29 21:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Johnson; Leavenworth; Linn; Miami; Wyandotte SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 70 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Angelina, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 20:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Angelina; Nacogdoches The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas Western Angelina County in eastern Texas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 817 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Apple Springs, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lufkin, Diboll, Hudson, Huntington, Burke, Redland, Shawnee, Clawson, Homer and Central. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Canadian, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Accumulating small hail may make travel difficult on roadways. Target Area: Canadian; Oklahoma The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma Northeastern Canadian County in central Oklahoma * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 742 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over western Oklahoma City, or near Woodlawn Park, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts, quarter size hail, and accumulating small hail. SOURCE...The public reported quarter size hail near Mustang. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Oklahoma City, Edmond, Yukon, Bethany, Mustang, Warr Acres, The Village, Piedmont, Nichols Hills, Forest Park, Woodlawn Park and Lake Aluma. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Florida. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Jackson; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR WESTERN JACKSON AND NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 417 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cottonwood to 9 miles south of Chipley, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Chipley, Graceville, Marianna, Bradford, Malone, Cottondale, Alford, Wausau, Campbellton, Richter Crossroads, Jacobs, Smyrna, Bahoma, Sylvania, Ellaville, Brock Crossroad, Jacob City, Chipley Municipal Airport, Orange Hill and Kynesville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Casey, Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 23:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Bourbon; Boyle; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Casey; Clark; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Hardin; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Jessamine; Larue; Lincoln; Madison; Marion; Meade; Mercer; Nelson; Nicholas; Oldham; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Taylor; Trimble; Washington; Woodford Gusty Showers and Isolated Thunderstorms with Small Hail Gusty showers and isolated thunderstorms have developed and will continue to push through portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky overnight. Wind gusts could range from 40 to 50 mph in the stronger showers or storms. Hail up to the size of pennies may also be possible in the strongest storms. These gusty showers and isolated storms should push east of the region over the next few hours.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-02 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bell; Breathitt; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Floyd; Harlan; Jackson; Johnson; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; Menifee; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Powell; Rockcastle; Rowan; Wolfe FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures will range from the mid 20s to lower 30s. The coldest temperatures will be in valleys, and the mildest readings will be on the ridges. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast, south central and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BELL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Concordia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 915 AM CDT. Target Area: Concordia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 48.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday was 49.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday morning and continue falling to 40.3 feet Tuesday, April 26. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 48.6 Tue 8 pm CDT 48.1 47.7 47.4
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Anderson, Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Garrard, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-02 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Target Area: Anderson; Bourbon; Clark; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Harrison; Jessamine; Madison; Mercer; Nicholas; Scott; Woodford FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees for a few hours early Saturday morning. * WHERE...Bluegrass Region in central Kentucky. * WHEN...Early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... A couple sheltered areas could briefly dip into the mid 20s.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
KSN News

Plans to attract new sports teams in Kansas being weighed

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — As lawmakers undergo negotiations on a sports betting bill, an amendment offered by House Federal and State Affairs chair Rep. John Barker, R-Abilene, would incentivize new sports teams coming to the area. The House amendment would establish a new fund, called the “Attracting Professional Sports in Kansas” fund, and it would […]
KANSAS STATE
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-02 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Caldwell; Christian; Crittenden; Daviess; Henderson; Hopkins; McLean; Muhlenberg; Todd; Union; Webster FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. This area is generally along and east of a line from Mount Vernon Illinois, through Harrisburg Illinois and Princeton Kentucky, to Hopkinsville Kentucky. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Adair, Allen, Barren, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-02 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Adair; Allen; Barren; Boyle; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Butler; Casey; Clinton; Cumberland; Edmonson; Grayson; Green; Hancock; Hardin; Hart; Henry; Jefferson; Larue; Lincoln; Logan; Marion; Meade; Metcalfe; Monroe; Nelson; Ohio; Oldham; Russell; Shelby; Simpson; Spencer; Taylor; Trimble; Warren; Washington FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM EDT /10 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the low 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of south central Indiana and east central, north central, northwest and south central Kentucky. * WHEN...From 11 PM EDT /10 PM CDT/ this evening to 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... A few sheltered areas may experience a light freeze with temperatures around 30 degrees.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-02 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Dubois; Floyd; Harrison; Jefferson; Orange; Perry; Scott; Washington FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM EDT /10 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the low 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of south central Indiana and east central, north central, northwest and south central Kentucky. * WHEN...From 11 PM EDT /10 PM CDT/ this evening to 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... A few sheltered areas may experience a light freeze with temperatures around 30 degrees.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
KCTV 5

City councilmembers weigh in on the cost of keeping the Chiefs in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The buzz about the Chiefs considering a move to Kansas grew louder today when Kansas Governor Laura Kelly weighed in on the topic at an unrelated event. “I would be all for it, obviously,” Kelly said. “When I signed the Border War truce with Missouri,...
NFL
