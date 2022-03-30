Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami, Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-02 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bell; Breathitt; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Floyd; Harlan; Jackson; Johnson; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; Menifee; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Powell; Rockcastle; Rowan; Wolfe FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures will range from the mid 20s to lower 30s. The coldest temperatures will be in valleys, and the mildest readings will be on the ridges. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast, south central and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

BELL COUNTY, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO