MLB

Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Starts in RF

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Arroyo started in right field and went 1-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's spring training game against Pittsburgh. Following the acquisition of Trevor...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Padres, Pirates Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

We’re a week away from Opening Day, but MLB teams are still trying to add to their rosters, either via trades or late free agent signings. According to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, the San Diego Padres have had discussions with the Pittsburgh Pirates about acquiring budding star outfielder Bryan Reynolds. Adding the 27-year-old Reynolds would be a coup for a San Diego team that is aiming to be a World Series contender in 2022.
MLB
CBS Boston

The Red Sox Are Sending Out A Major League Lineup On Wednesday

BOSTON (CBS) — The regular season is just over a week away, so Red Sox skipper Alex Cora is sending out a potential preview of his Opening Day lineup on Wednesday. All of Boston’s big bats are in the lineup for Wednesday’s Grapefruit League game against the Atlanta Braves in Fort Myers, Florida. That includes Trevor Story, who will make his Red Sox debut on Wednesday. The second baseman is set to bat sixth, which may be a little higher than where he slots in for the majority of the regular season. But Cora sounded pretty excited to have a bat...
MLB
Christian Arroyo
NESN

Trevor Story Makes Debut As Red Sox Tip Likely Opening Day Lineup Vs. Braves

Trevor Story is making his long-awaited Grapefruit League debut, as we get our first look at how the Red Sox will likely open the season next week. After a wild week or so, Story will finally debut, playing second base and hitting sixth on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves as the Red Sox continue their spring training slate. First pitch from Fort Myers is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game can be seen on NESN.
MLB
NBC Sports

Red Sox catcher preview 2022: Is this Vazquez's final year in Boston?

Christian Vazquez is entering his ninth season with the Boston Red Sox. That makes him the longest-tenured player in the organization not named Xander Bogaerts, who's entering his 10th year with the club. Whether Vazquez will hit that 10-year milestone is up in the air. He'll become an unrestricted free...
MLB
NBC Sports

Red Sox spring training 2022: Who's hot, who's not?

As Opening Day draws near, the Boston Red Sox are one of just four clubs in either the Grapefruit or Cactus Leagues with a winning percentage of .600 or better. Boston is 9-6 during its abbreviated spring schedule, just a half game behind the Houston Astros for the best record in Florida.
MLB
CBS Boston

Trevor Story Goes 1-For-2 With RBI Single In Spring Debut For Red Sox

BOSTON (CBS) — Trevor Story played in his first exhibition game with the Red Sox on Wednesday, going 1-for-2 at the plate for his new team. Story hit sixth and got his first at-bat in the bottom of the first against the Braves, working his way back from a 1-2 count to work a two-out walk off Atlanta starter Ian Anderson. He came up again in the bottom of the second with two on and two out, but Anderson got him swinging to end the frame. Story logged his first hit of the spring in his final at-bat of the afternoon, roping...
MLB
NESN

Red Sox Prospect Outlook: Can Gilberto Jimenez Keep His Bat Going?

Before the start of the 2022 season, NESN.com is evaluating several noteworthy prospects in the Boston Red Sox organization, using insight and analysis from industry experts to gauge each player’s outlook for the upcoming campaign. Next up: Gilberto Jimenez. There has been a lot of talk about the players...
MLB
WBUR

Checking in on the Red Sox as opening day approaches

We're just a week away from baseball. The Red Sox are still warming up in Florida, but opening day – against the Yankees – is next Thursday. We preview the upcoming season with Boston Globe sports reporter Alex Speier.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Continues big spring with homer

Mateo went 2-for-3 with a home run -- his second of the spring -- and a base hit Wednesday in the Orioles' Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays. Mateo was expected to compete for a utility role at the onset of camp, but he may have cemented himself as the frontrunner for the Orioles' Opening Day shortstop job by this point. According to Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com, manager Brandon Hyde said earlier Wednesday that he intended to stock the lineup with regular players for the final week of spring training, so Mateo's inclusion in the starting nine against the Blue Jays is seemingly a good sign of where he stands with the Orioles. Mateo, who entered Wednesday with an 1.035 OPS to go along with one stolen base through seven spring games, continued to build on that performance with another two-hit effort. Though Mateo committed his second error of the spring when he dropped a popout, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun notes that the 26-year-old atoned for the gaffe by making two potential run-saving plays in the field. Mateo has typically hit out of bottom half of the order in most of his starts this spring, but that shouldn't put too much of a limit on his running opportunities while he's part of an Orioles lineup that could struggle to generate runs.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rangers' Taylor Hearn: Throws four innings

Hearn allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out one over four innings in Thursday's spring training start against the Dodgers. Hearn had traffic on the bases in each inning but limited the damage. Texas manager Chris Woodward talked about the young lefty's maturity with Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. "He's able to deal with adversity much better," the manager said. "He's able to execute better, just in a much better place." In three Cactus League starts. Hearn has allowed two runs on nine hits and two walks with six strikeouts over 8.2 innings. With five spring training games remaining, there's one more potential start for Hearn, or the team could hold him back to follow Opening Day starter Jon Gray in the rotation. If that's the case he'll pitch Saturday, April 8, against the Blue Jays.
MLB
92.9 The Ticket

Red Sox Beat Twins 4-3 [VIDEO]

With Opening Day a week away on Thursday, April 7th, the Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Thursday afternoon, March 31st. Rafael Devers smacked his team-leading 5th homer of the Spring, a solo homer in the 1st inning. Bobby Dalbec had a double, and hit his 3rd...
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Derek Holland: Makes spring debut

Holland struck out two over two scoreless and hitless innings in Thursday's spring training game against the Twins. Holland was recently signed by the Red Sox and made his Grapefruit League debut. The 13-year veteran is attempting to hook on in Boston's bullpen but can opt out of his deal Saturday if not added to the 40-man roster. It's an uphill battle for Holland, as Boston already has a handful of lefties slated for relief roles.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Haseley: Optioned to Triple-A

Haseley was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Haseley was already facing a battle to earn a bench spot, but the acquisition of AJ Pollock on Friday pushed him further down the outfield depth chart. He'll need to do much better than the .224/.282/.295 line he managed for Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season if he's to make a case for a return to the majors.
MLB
NESN

Dodgers Acquire Ex-Red Sox Closer Craig Kimbrel In Trade With White Sox

The White Sox and Dodgers completed a fascinating trade Friday, with reliever Craig Kimbrel going from Chicago to Los Angeles in exchange for outfielder A.J. Pollock. The teams announced the 1-for-1 swap. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the deal is straight up, with no money changing hands. Kimbrel is slated to earn $16 million this season, while Pollock is set to make $10 million in 2022.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Hunter Greene: Rotation chances improving

Greene's chances of making the Opening Day roster increased on Tuesday with the Reds' various roster moves, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "They definitely both feel like they belong. They're making a great impression. They're pitching like they belong and they do. It's just about making sure it's the right time," manager David Bell said about Greene and Nick Lodolo.
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Flashing power this spring

Rios is slashing .438/.550/1.063 with three home runs, seven RBI and a 4:1 BB:K over 20 plate appearances in Cactus League play. Rios' power potential is no secret, but the 27-year-old's 2021 campaign was derailed by a shoulder injury that limited him to 60 plate appearances. He belted eight homers in only 76 at-bats for the Dodgers in 2020, however, and it appears that he has rediscovered his power stroke this spring now that he's back to full health. Rios isn't going to be an everyday player among a loaded group of Los Angeles hitters, but he could fill an important role off the bench while getting an occasional start at DH and the corner infield positions.
MLB

