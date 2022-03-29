ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Big UNC football target receives crystal ball to SEC school

By Zack Pearson
 3 days ago

Fresh off a top 10 class for the 2022 recruiting cycle, Mack Brown and his staff are working hard on future classes for the UNC football program in Chapel Hill.

One big target on UNC’s radar is four-star defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett out of Greensboro, North Carolina. Jarrett is a big recruiting target for the Tar Heels. With Brown’s success in the state of North Carolina, landing another big talent is key for future classes.

However, the Tar Heels might be behind in the race to land him.

After Jarrett took a visit to Georgia over the weekend, the Bulldogs received a crystal ball prediction for the talented defensive lineman. 247Sports analyst Steve Wiltfong made a prediction for Jarrett to Georgia with a confidence of six.

Now, crystal ball predictions don’t guarantee a commitment but when it comes from a national analyst there’s something behind it.

It does appear as if UNC has some ground to make up with Jarrett but there doesn’t appear to be a decision coming anytime soon.

