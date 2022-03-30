Rutherford, Preece shut out Bulldogs in mercy-rule win

ARCADIA — It’s enough of a challenge for teams to keep up with the offense of the Venice High softball team on most nights.

When Karsyn Rutherford or Layne Preece are in the circle, too, hardly anyone has stands a chance. DeSoto County (7-4) was the latest team to learn this lesson on Tuesday night as the Lady Indians (12-0) used a five-run fourth inning to pull away for a 13-0 mercy-rule win on the road.

“I was looking at where we were last year through 11 games,” Venice coach Steve Constantino said. “This year we are .100 points lower on batting average, but our team ERA is 0.70. So, we’re doing it a little bit different, but this is how we should hit the ball most nights.

“We’ve had bad plans going to the plate and a bad approach,” he added. “The swings haven’t been bad. The difference tonight was adjustments they made in their mind. I think we were pressing too much and trying to prove too much.”

Rutherford pitched four scoreless innings to open the game allowing two baserunners — via a hit and a walk — while striking out five. The Bulldogs batters didn’t fare any better against Preece in the final two innings.

The sophomore right-hander needed just 18 pitches as she breezed through the final two frames, striking out five, allowing no baserunners.

“For being a sophomore, it’s pretty exciting, especially because we have a lot of younger girls on our team,” said Preece, who is 7-0 with a 0.71 ERA and 51 strikeouts to eight walks across 39 2/3 innings pitched.

“We kind of had to rebuild our team because we lost so many seniors from last year. I didn’t really expect to be undefeated, but I kind of thought it was going to come. I just wasn’t sure when.”

DeSoto County pitcher Kayli Rhoden limited Venice to one run through the first two innings, but the Indians pounced in the third. An RBI single from Taylor Halback and a two-run home run by Micaela Hartman (4-for-4 night with four runs and 5 RBI) stretched the lead to 4-0.

In the fourth, singles by Raionna Smith and Bailee Riggins, a double from Hartman and a pair of Bulldogs errors helped Venice push the lead to 9-0.

“It got away from us in the fourth inning,” DeSoto County coach Roy Dodd said. “Our defense was in there for a bit. It was 1-0 for a few innings, but they got a couple of hits and we made a couple of errors, and it snowballed on us from there.

“I was impressed the first few innings how we hung in there.”

Eventually, Venice added on in the sixth to reach mercy-rule range.

An RBI single by Preece, an RBI double by Hartman, a sacrifice fly by Emmerson Taylor and an RBI single by Hailee Walter put the Indians up, 13-0, and the game in hand.

Though the Bulldogs had three more chances, Preece saw a quick end to that as she set them down 1-2-3 to end the game.

“I think we’re a pretty solid duo,” Preece said of herself and Rutherford. “I think we can shut a lot of teams down.”