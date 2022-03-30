PREP SOFTBALL: Charlotte trounces rival Pirates

PORT CHARLOTTE — The rematch between cross-county rivals turned into a one-sided affair as Charlotte rolled to a 13-1 victory over Port Charlotte in a girls softball matchup Tuesday night at Pirates Cove.

The Tarpons scored in every inning but the fifth and took advantage of nine Pirate errors in snapping a two-game losing streak and defeating the Pirates for the second time this season.

“We needed that,” Charlotte coach Dave Anthony said. “We’ve had a couple of really close tough games and we came out and played a nice clean game tonight, I think error-free for the first time in two weeks for us.

“It was a good game for us,” he added. “I’m glad our bats came out and got hot and hopefully we’ll keep that going for the next two weeks. We have a tough schedule coming up.”

Faith Wharton led the Tarpons 10-hit attack with two singles and a triple, while Lela Evett added a single and an inside the park home run. Charlotte got on the board in the top of the first as Amber Chumley led off with a single against Port Charlotte starter Jaylin Pinedo’s first pitch of the night. Chumley stole second and came home on a throwing error by Pirates shortstop Mickey Coslor.

In the top of the second, Josalin Abel walked then stole second and third. With two outs, Evett hit a line drive over center fielder Gia Greaves’ head that rolled to the fence as she circled the bases for a home run and a 3-0 Tarpon lead.

Charlotte added three more in the top of the third. Kassidy Hopper singled and was forced out at second on a ground ball by Lexi Fitzgerald. Wharton singled to put runners on first and second, then Abel lifted a high popup in front of the plate. Third baseman Jackie Kirk misplayed the ball, and a subsequent throwing error allowed two runs to score. Mia Flores followed with a single to score Abel and make it 6-0.

The Pirates got their lone run in the bottom of the third as Trea Taylor walked and Coslor was hit by a pitch. A sacrifice bunt by Emma Jurisko moved the runners up and Taylor scored on Pinedo’s grounder to second to cut the deficit to 6-1.

Greaves replaced Pinedo on the mound in the third and went the rest of the way, but a combination of dropped fly balls and errant throws led to seven more unearned runs for Charlotte.

Port Charlotte was missing two starters, making the task even tougher for the Pirates

“That affected us but I don’t think that changed how well we should have played,” Port Charlotte coach Morgan Coslor said. “I don’t think it changes what the outcome could have been. It definitely hurts not having Dava (Hoffer) and Alexis (Puga) here, but we have the same goals with the players that we had tonight.”

Flores and Chumley combined to hold the Pirates to just three hits.

“I think we lost it a little bit mentally,” Coslor said. “When we play Charlotte, we get a little tight and we play a little tight. With people being out, we had to put some people in some different positions, so it’s just learning and we’re building for our district championship and that’s all we can do. We’re not leaving here upset, we’re seeing what we need to work on and keep improving.”

The Tarpons evened their record at 5-5 and will host Palmetto on Friday night.

“Port Charlotte plays hard. They’re well-coached and I like playing against them,” Anthony said. “They never ever quit, so it was a good game for us. I know they were down a couple of starters, including their pitcher, and when you have to take your pitcher out you have to move another kid from a starting position to pitcher. We’ve had to do the same thing in the past and it’s hard to do.”

Port Charlotte falls to 3-9 and will travel to Manatee on Thursday night.