Disconnect, get your hands dirty with a Master Gardener from Glen Carbon

It is too early for the Godfrey Village Garden to be in full bloom, but Master Gardeners will be available in the demonstration garden as the planting season begins. (Julie Laakko-Swanson/The Intelligencer)

The planting season is fast approaching and with produce prices going up, more people may be looking to start their own gardens this year.



“You will be amazed at how much it cuts your grocery bills,” said Debbie Owen, a University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener. “I mean you wouldn’t believe how much you can save at the grocery store now, so I think a lot more people are going to be looking at that.”

Saving money is not the only reason to start a garden, however. Some other benefits Owen listed include fresher and more nutritious produce and cleaner food with less exposure to pesticides and preservatives. In addition, Gardeners should see an increase in physical activity and may be able to incentivize children to eat more fresh fruits and vegetables.

Whether you’re green or green-thumbed, Owen shared several tips for those looking to start or expand their gardens this year.

Owen said the biggest she's seen from first-time gardeners, and even gardeners with experience, is planting too soon.

“People get real excited, and it turns 70 degrees in mid-March so they go and they buy tomato plants and they put them out and, what happens? It gets killed or it doesn't grow. For months it just sits in the cold, wet soil,” she said. “The biggest thing is to know what plants do well at certain times of the year.”

There are cool-season plants and warm-weather plants. Plants like kale, radishes, cabbages and broccoli are cool-season plants and plants like tomatoes, peppers, corn, squash and eggplant are warm-weather, according to Owen.

She warns gardeners to watch their seasons and hold off planting warm-weather plants until they know for sure there will be no more frost or cold in the forecast.

“I usually tell people that they need to wait at least until after Mid-April,” Owen said. “I think the 15th is our last frost-free date on average in this area. And I usually don’t put my tomatoes in until the first week of May.”

Another tip Owen shared is to start small.

“Your eyes are bigger than your stomach, I think sometimes,” she said. “Don’t go out and till a half acre and assume that you can do it.

“If small is a couple of pots on your deck, then start there and build confidence in yourself and you sort of learn by trial and error and then start adding on.”

Owen lives in Glen Carbon and started gardening at least 50 years ago. She learned how to garden from her mother and was certified as a University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener in 2010.

Jason Stevens, co-owner of Joe’s Market Basket in Edwardsville, said it is too early to tell, but the business expects a slight increase in garden sales this year as people who started gardening during the pandemic look to expand their spaces.



“We pride ourselves on having everything you need for gardening success,” Stevens said. Joe’s Market Basket offers soil, compost, a wide variety of plants, seeds, fertilizer, poetry and pest control.

“Most importantly, our friendly staff is willing to help our customers find what they need,” Stevens said.

“Don’t be discouraged with small failures in your garden,” Stevens said. “Gardening is about being outside, getting your hands dirty and disconnecting from our screens. Gardening success will come with experience.”

Owen said she thinks one of the main reasons why people are hesitant to start a garden is because they think it is a lot of work.

“Once you get everything set up, it really isn’t,” Owen said. “I mean there’s long stretches where all you have to do is go out there and stroll around and maybe pick a few weeds and harvest your crops, but it doesn’t take much to get going.”

Owen said there are three basics to starting a garden: plenty of sun, good soil, and a water source.

“I mean, you can have love I suppose, but those are the big three that you really really need,” Owen said, “and they’re not hard to come by. If you just put a little bit of effort in you get paid back so much.”

Owen said planting a garden is fun to do with children, especially quick and easy vegetables like lettuce, spinach and radishes.

“Even though little children don’t eat radishes, they love the fact that, in a month, they can pull up this radish that they grew,” Owen said. “And I also recommend, if you can, put in a few raspberry bushes or something like that. You’ve got your sweet and your savory going on, and then children adore fruits. So if they don’t eat vegetables it might be kind of fun to start with a simple fruit like that.”

Owen warns new gardeners to stay away from “weird stuff” like artichokes.

“We’re not California,” Owen says. “Start with the basics first and then you can get fancy.”

Owen grows asparagus but she says she would not recommend it for beginners, either.

“Get a few years of experience in so you begin to understand fertilizing schedules and various ways of encouraging growth,” Owen said. “It just gets too complicated, so just go with easy stuff to start.”

Owen had some Master Gardener tips to share with experienced gardeners, as well, based on her own efforts with gardening.

“Many of us who grow squash every year are just cursed with these squash bugs,” Owen said. “They’ll come and then the next morning your squash plants will all be dead, completely wiped out.”

Owen said she started experimenting with planting times to try to fight off the squash bugs. She would usually plant her squash in May but decided to try to wait to plant them until July.

“We have long seasons here in this part of Illinois, it sometimes doesn’t frost until November,” Owen said. “So I started doing that and sure enough I kind of tricked the squash bugs because their life cycle wasn’t geared to coming in July and feeding on my squash plants.

For more information about gardening basics, visit the University of Illinois Extension informational site at https://web.extension.illinois.edu/veggies/basics.cfm.