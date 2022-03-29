ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson’s Monte Lee earns five hundredth career victory

By Justin Robertson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23t7V2_0ethHfWJ00

Clemson baseball head coach Monte Lee reached a personal milestone on Tuesday, securing his 500th career victory as a head coach after defeating Winthrop 9-3.

In his 14th season as a head coach, Lee has spent the last seven years at Clemson after leaving the College of Charleston in 2015.

With Tuesday night’s victory, Lee now holds a 214-120 record in his seven seasons with the Tigers. In his career, he is 500-265.

Lee led the Tigers to an NCAA Tournament appearance in his first four seasons at Clemson but has failed to reach it in the last two.

However, this year’s Clemson team could end the two-year skid, as the Tigers hold a 17-7 record on the year as they look to reach the NCAA tournament for the fifth time under Lee.

List

Flurry of mock drafts identify Andrew Booth as first-rounder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wmaL5_0ethHfWJ00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
City
Charleston, SC
Clemson, SC
College Sports
City
Clemson, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kelly Graves’ son leaves Gonzaga, enters transfer portal

Oregon Ducks women’s basketball coach Kelly Graves has seen a lot of familiar faces depart his program in the past 24 hours. First it was Nyara Sabally announcing her intention to declare for the WNBA draft. That was followed by three players announcing their plans to enter the transfer portal: Sydney Parrish, Kylee Watson, and Maddie Scherr. While any of those three could return to Oregon, right now it is clear coach Graves will need to turn his attention squarely toward the transfer portal to ensure he once again has a competitive roster in Eugene, after a disappointing 21-22 season. However, Graves’ attention...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monte Lee
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida baseball can't capitalize on Sproat's strong outing against Georgia

Florida will look to prevent the sweep on Sunday after dropping Game 2 of the weekend series against the Georgia Bulldogs on Friday night, 6-1. Brandon Sproat matched Georgia’s ace Jonathan Cannon for most of the night, but the Bulldogs finally got to him in the sixth for three runs. He finished the night with eight strikeouts. Phillip Abner came in to pitch a clean seventh, and Nick Ficcarrotta followed him in the eighth. Fic gave up another three runs and put the game out of reach for the Gators with little time to rally.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hundredth#The College Of Charleston#College Baseball#Tigers#Ncaa Tournament
WLTX.com

USC headed to national title game after win over Louisville

MINNEAPOLIS — The South Carolina Gamecocks will play for their second national championship in program history after a 72-59 win over Louisville in the national semifinal game Friday night. Led by Naismith National Player of the Year Aliyah Boston, the Gamecocks used their interior game--and for a change, some...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NBC 29 News

Samantha Brunelle enters NCAA Transfer Portal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former William Monroe High School basketball star Samantha Brunelle has announced she is entering her name into the NCAA Transfer Portal. Brunelle signed with Notre Dame after a stellar high school career at WMHS, and played three seasons with the Fighting Irish. The former McDonald’s All-American...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+
Followers
139K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy