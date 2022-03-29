Clemson’s Monte Lee earns five hundredth career victory

Clemson baseball head coach Monte Lee reached a personal milestone on Tuesday, securing his 500th career victory as a head coach after defeating Winthrop 9-3.

In his 14th season as a head coach, Lee has spent the last seven years at Clemson after leaving the College of Charleston in 2015.

With Tuesday night’s victory, Lee now holds a 214-120 record in his seven seasons with the Tigers. In his career, he is 500-265.

Lee led the Tigers to an NCAA Tournament appearance in his first four seasons at Clemson but has failed to reach it in the last two.

However, this year’s Clemson team could end the two-year skid, as the Tigers hold a 17-7 record on the year as they look to reach the NCAA tournament for the fifth time under Lee.

List

Flurry of mock drafts identify Andrew Booth as first-rounder