CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Albany Park intersection of Drake Avenue and Ainslie Street is plagued by shootings, and it recently got a new city surveillance camera. But just a few days later now, that security camera is gone. Someone shot it. As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported Thursday, a resident sent an image of the camera. It shows the city surveillance camera and a text which read: "New cameras on our corner." The resident was excited. But just a few days later, that excitement went away - and so did the camera. Security video from a nearby apartment...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 DAYS AGO