Man charged in catalytic converter thefts from Toyota dealership in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from New Britain has been charged in connection with multiple stolen catalytic converters out of Manchester.

On Jan. 13, officers responded to Lynch Toyota on Tolland Turnpike for a report of multiple catalytic converter thefts that happened overnight. Police said 15 vehicles were subject to damage and had catalytic converters taken, with an estimated total value of damage to these vehicles of around $36,000.

Officers responded to Lynch Toyota again on Jan. 27 for a report of catalytic converter thefts. Nine additional vehicles were damaged and missing catalytic converters, police said, with an estimated total value of damage of around $21,000.

Police said one of the people observed on surveillance footage in both thefts was identified as Joanberto Rivera, 22, of New Britain. Following an investigation and approval of an arrest warrant, officers attempted to locate and serve the warrant on Rivera in New Britain on March 28. That afternoon, he turned himself into the Manchester Police Department.

Rivera was arrested and charged with the following:

Larceny 1st Degree (2 Counts)

Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 1st Degree (2 Counts)

Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Mischief 1st Degree (2 Counts)

Conspiracy to Commit Tampering with a Motor Vehicle (2 Counts)

Possession of Burglary Tools

Police said Rivera presented bail on the court-set $75,000 bond and was released from custody after he was processed. According to police, Rivera has six other pending cases and is free on combined bonds for those cases exceeding $750,000.

