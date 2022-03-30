ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir, NC

3 women among NC arrests after meth, 8 guns seized from 2 homes, police say

By Ciara Lankford
 3 days ago

LENOIR, N.C. (WJZY) – Two men and three women le have been arrested after meth and eight guns were found during an ongoing narcotics investigation, Lenoir police said.

Police said around 8 p.m. on Thursday, members of the Lenoir Police Special Response Team and the Lenoir Police Narcotics Unit executed two narcotics search warrants along Norwood Street.

Lenoir Police said they had received numerous community complaints about the two homes.

During a search of the two houses, investigators found 7.1 grams of methamphetamine, three pistols, three rifles, and two shotguns, which were all seized as evidence.

Suspects and charges:

  • Stephanie Lee Sipes

PWIMSD methamphetamine
Maintain a dwelling for the purpose of selling controlled substance
Possession of firearm by convicted felon
Keeping a disorderly house
$300,500 secured bond

  • Jerry Shayne Elrod

Possess marijuana up to ½ ounce
Possess marijuana paraphernalia
Maintain a dwelling for the purpose of selling controlled substance
$5,000 secured bond

  • Logan Eugene Whisnant

Possess drug paraphernalia
Maintain a dwelling for the purpose of selling controlled substance
$5,000 secured bond

  • Taylor Jo Lynn Hallyburton

Possess drug paraphernalia
Maintain a dwelling for the purpose of selling controlled substance
$5,000 secured bond

  • Hannah Lee Cannon

Possess marijuana up to half ounce
Possess marijuana paraphernalia
Possess drug paraphernalia
$500 secured bond

Photos: Hallyburton, Elrod, Cannon, Whisnant, Sipes via Lenoir Police Dept.

Lenoir Police said more charges will be forthcoming. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300 and the Lenoir Police Dept. at 828-757-2100.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

IN THIS ARTICLE
