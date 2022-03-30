Fire displaces 32, injures one
WASHINGTON ( WDVM ) — Investigators are working to figure out what caused a Tuesday D.C. apartment fire that left more than 30 people with nowhere to live. The building is located on Park Road NW and is owned by Catholic Charities.WDVM Mobile Apps
Crews said the fire started on the top floor around 4:15 p.m. Firefighters worked to put out the flames and stop the fire from spreading but a building next door did suffer some damage to the roof. It took around 100 firefighters about 45 minutes to control the blaze.
The fire department said one person was taken to the hospital, but they are expected to survive. The American Red Cross is helping the victims.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.
Comments / 0