Residents are done with the cold

By Roshan Davis
 3 days ago

MARYLAND ( WDVM ) — The DMV is not known for having very consistent weather. But for many people, this week’s ups and downs are on an entirely different level.

“Isn’t it supposed to be almost summer?” Bayla S., a Hagerstown resident, said. “It’s supposed to be spring, no? So yeah, I’m disappointed, I don’t like it.”

Other residents agreed that the cold weather has overstayed its welcome.

“I’m ready for warm weather,” said Linda Mills, a Hagerstown resident. “I’m from a warm-weather country and I really prefer warm weather.”

But the nasty weather isn’t done with the region just yet, as meteorologists expect slippery conditions and some freezing rain on Wednesday morning.

“That’s really a problem for me because I have to drive so far to work,” said Miller. “It’s really far — to Baltimore. And that can be a little dangerous.”

Former meteorologist Donald Chason said he anticipated the poor road conditions, explaining, “That’s why I have the four-wheel drive with me this week. Even though it doesn’t work great in the ice, it should get me around and back where I need to be.”

Still, warmer temperatures are on the other side. And people are already looking forward to the hottest months of the year.

“I need to see some, like, 75 to 80 [degree weather] because I’m trying to be at the beach,” said Bayla.

As for this week, experts are urging people to keep an eye on the forecast, since the quickly-changing temperatures could also lead to a tornado watch.

“You’ve got to be prepared for that,” said Chason. “Just pay attention to your meteorologist, they will let you know what’s going on. And look for those changes, they do cause some problems when those warm air masses come in and hit the cold air masses.”

The Maryland Department of Transportation is keeping an eye on road conditions. To stay up-to-date, visit md511.maryland.gov .

