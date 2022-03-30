Fire breaks out at NW Miami-Dade home

At least three people are dead after more than a dozen vehicles crashed in a pileup on an interstate in Volusia County, Florida, according to local reports.The Miami Herald reports that at least five crashes occurred on I-95 in in Edgewater, Florida. The incident unfolded at around 1.30am Thursday when visibility was severely impacted due to fog and a controlled burn in the area. At least one semi truck was involved, according to authorities. One child was airlifted to hospital in stable condition, the Herald reported.It is unclear how many people were injured in the crashes but a number have been taken to local hospitals for treatment.Much of the blame for the crash has been placed on a “super fog” event in which smoke and moisture mix with cool air and drop visibility levels to less than 10ft.I-95 remains closed in the vicinity of Edgewater, and the northbound lanes will need to be resurfaced before they can reopen.

ACCIDENTS ・ 29 DAYS AGO