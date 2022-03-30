Rally held at Missouri state capitol for Cannabis Freedom Act
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)
Missourians Rallying to Legalize Marijuana held a rally at the state capitol Tuesday morning.
Representatives including Rep. Ron Hicks (R - St Charles) and Rep. Ashley BlandManLove (D - Jackson County) spoke at the event hosted by Show-Me Canna Freedom.
The organization is pushing to pass the Cannabis Freedom Act which would legalize marijuana for recreational use in Missouri.
