HS SOFTBALL: Legacy can’t overcome slow start against Permian

Legacy High's Alfa Laredo gets the force out at second on Permian's Madison Garcia, but pulls back her throw to first 03/29/2022 at Gene Smith Field. Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram)

Even carrying a four-game losing streak, the Legacy softball team could have been in a good spot at the halfway point of the District 2-6A campaign with simply a win Tuesday.

Unfortunately, the Lady Rebels started slow against Odessa Permian and played from behind from start to finish.

The Lady Panthers pounced on LHS with a four-run first inning, which was the difference during a 6-1 win over the Lady Rebels at Gene Smith Field.

LHS didn’t mount many threats against Permian starting pitcher Alexis Belen, who spun a gem by allowing one run, four hits and one walks over seven innings. Belen struck out five.

“She was stellar for us in the circle,” Permian head coach Angie Arebalos said of Belen. “The defense backed her up. She had the confidence, came in. Man, she just pitched her heart out.”

The Lady Rebels (13-15, 1-5) dropped their fifth straight and fell two games back of Permian (16-10, 3-3), which is tied for Odessa High for the third and fourth playoff spots at the halfway point.

Mackenzei Bernal drove a three-run double to the left-center gap, the key hit during Permian’s four-run first.

Belen carried the momentum to the circle, not allowing a Legacy hit until two outs in the third.

“It feels good,” Belen said of getting early run support. “It feels like a relief. Of course, I’m going to have to do well. I still have to spin the ball and all that. But it feels good with runs behind my back.”

The Lady Panthers increased their lead to 6-0 in the third inning, as Anyssa Cruz doubled to the gap to score Bernal. Cruz came around to score on a LHS error.

Lady Rebels head coach Mandy Davis summoned Serena Molinar to the circle at that point, and she stopped the bleeding the rest of the game.

Molinar tossed 4 1/3 shutout innings of one-hit ball. She shut out five and walked one.

“She did pitch better today,” Davis said. “She gave us a chance when she came in and we just didn’t use our opportunity.”

LHS had a chance to maybe strike in the bottom of the third when Madi Chavez and Jaycie Pacheco hit consecutive singles with two out.

However, the Lady Rebels’ courtesy runner was too aggressive rounding second base on Pacheco’s hit and was tagged out to end the inning.

LHS didn’t score off Belen until the sixth when Pacheco plated Chavez with a sacrifice fly to right field. Chavez led off the frame with a triple down the right-field line.

That was the only blemish against Belen, who finished the game retiring six straight batters.

“Today I was trying to throw them off with a lot of changeups, a lot of rises and a lot of curves,” Belen said. “I couldn’t do it without (Makayla Sanchez my catcher).”

Chavez was 2-for-3 with a triple and a run scored; Pacheco went 1-for-1 with an RBI and a walk and Sam Burleson went 1-for-2.

For Permian, Madison Garcia went 2-for-3 with a run scored; Bernal was 1-for-3 with three RBI, two runs scored and a steal and Cruz drove in two runs and scored.

Legacy will have a bye on Friday before hosting Abilene High to start the second half of District 2-6A play on April 5.

ODESSA PERMIAN 6, LEGACY 1

PHS 402 000 0 -- 6 7 0

LHS 000 001 0 -- 1 4 1

Alexis Belen and Makayla Sanchez. Maddy Marquez, Serena Molinar (3) and Madi Chavez. W – Belen. L – Marquez. 2B – Permian: Mackenzei Bernal, Anyssa Cruz. 3B – Legacy: Chavez.

DISTRICT 2-6A SOFTBALL STANDINGS

District Overall

W L W L

Midland 5 0 23 4

Frenship 5 0 14 6

Odessa 3 3 8 7

Permian 3 3 16 10

Abilene 2 4 11 8

SA Central 1 5 11 9

Legacy 1 5 13 15

Friday, March 25 scores

Midland High 2, Abilene High 0; San Angelo Central 15, Legacy 7; Wolfforth Frenship 6, Odessa High 4; Odessa Permian was open

Saturday, March 26 score

Coahoma 8, Odessa Permian 3 (non-district)

Tuesday’s scores

Odessa Permian 6, Legacy 1; Midland High at Wolfforth Frenship, late; Abilene High 2, San Angelo Central 1, 9 innings; Odessa High was open

Friday’s games

Midland High at Odessa High; Odessa Permian at Abilene High; San Angelo Central at Wolfforth Frenship; all games at 6:30 p.m.; Legacy is open