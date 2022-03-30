ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

$2.5 million Lowe’s investment aimed at helping students attend college at Queens University

By Will Lewis
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The goal is to close the economic gap that exists in higher education for some high school and community college students in Mecklenburg County. A partnership between Lowe’s and Queens University will help with the New Talent Initiative.

“It is a very novel model,” said Queens President Dan Lugo. “This is something that we believe, this partnership is the first of its kind that has been announced.”

The partnership is a $2.5 million investment. The program is aimed at students with the skills to continue to college but may not have the financial means to do so.

Lugo, and Lowe’s Chairman and CEO, Marvin Ellison, both worked their way through school and know how important this full-tuition scholarship will be.

“I think the future of this country and the future of this community lies in our ability to get communities off of the sidelines and into the economy and into the talent pool to really move their families into greater prosperity,” said Lugo.

“If I would have had the opportunity for a scholarship like this, it would have limited the amount of time I would have had to spend working and decided when I can study against my work schedule,” added Ellison. “And the pressure and anxiety that it brings upon a student.”

The program is open to all areas of study, but there will be assistance from Lowe’s to guide the curriculum, offer internships, and provide mentors. The goal is to increase the workforce in Charlotte and have those graduates stay in the Queen City.

“We do hope some of the students end up at Lowe’s,” said Ellison. “But candidly we just want them to end up pursuing their career aspirations.”

