Allen County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allen, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Greenwood by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-29 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Butler; Chase; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Greenwood; Harper;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brevard, Volusia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 22:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brevard; Volusia The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Brevard County in east central Florida Southeastern Volusia County in east central Florida * Until 1030 PM EDT. * At 1005 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mims, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Titusville, Oak Hill, Haulover Canal, Mims and Playalinda Beach. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Butler, Elk, Greenwood, Kingman, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this fire weather product. Target Area: Butler; Elk; Greenwood; Kingman; Sedgwick RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EXTREME GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 069...070...082...083 AND 094 The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a Red Flag Warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon today to 9 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Extreme Grassland Fire Danger...Is forecast. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 17 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and become very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Alexander, Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Alexander; Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Cabarrus; Caldwell Mountains; Catawba; Cleveland; Davie; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Gaston; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Haywood; Henderson; Iredell; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; North Carolina Portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rowan; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Union; Yancey RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA * AFFECTED AREA...Oconee Mountains, Pickens Mountains, Greenville Mountains, Greater Oconee, Greater Pickens, Greater Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, York, Rabun, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union SC, Chester, Habersham, Stephens, Greenwood, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Avery, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Madison, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Haywood, Buncombe, Catawba, Rowan, Graham, Northern Jackson, Macon, Southern Jackson, Transylvania, Henderson, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union NC, North Carolina Portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Caldwell Mountains, Greater Caldwell, Burke Mountains, Greater Burke, McDowell Mountains, Eastern McDowell, Rutherford Mountains, Greater Rutherford, Polk Mountains and Eastern Polk. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past two afternoons, and with such low humidity today, fuels should only get drier. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Greater Greenville by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Chester; Greater Greenville; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Greenville Mountains; Greenwood; Laurens; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains; Spartanburg; Union; York BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN SUNDAY .Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening. Confidence is sufficient for Red Flag criteria in a portion of western North Carolina, near the French Broad River, that a second warning has been issued for that area on Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA * AFFECTED AREA...The counties of Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, York, Rabun, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union (SC), Chester, Habersham, Stephens, Greenwood, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Avery, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Catawba, Rowan, Graham, Jackson, Macon, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union NC, Caldwell, Burke, McDowell, Rutherford, and Polk. This includes the North Carolina portion of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Already as low as 6 to 10 percent in several observing locations. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Butler, Cowley, Harvey, Marion, Sedgwick, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 20:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butler; Cowley; Harvey; Marion; Sedgwick; Sumner WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of south-central Kansas. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Polk, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 13:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: DeSoto; Hardee; Highlands; Polk; Sumter SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 47 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS FL . FLORIDA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BREVARD DESOTO FLAGLER HARDEE HIGHLANDS INDIAN RIVER LAKE MARION OKEECHOBEE ORANGE OSCEOLA POLK PUTNAM SEMINOLE ST. LUCIE SUMTER VOLUSIA
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Chautauqua, Cowley, Harper, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this fire weather product. Target Area: Chautauqua; Cowley; Harper; Sumner RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EXTREME GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 091...092...093 AND 098 * Extreme Grassland Fire Danger...Is forecast. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 17 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and become very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 09:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for south central Alabama. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for south central Alabama. Target Area: Butler; Conecuh; Covington; Crenshaw The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Butler County in south central Alabama Crenshaw County in south central Alabama East central Conecuh County in south central Alabama Northern Covington County in south central Alabama * Until 1045 AM CDT. * At 958 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Evergreen, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Andalusia, Luverne, Brantley, McKenzie, River Falls, Red Level, Rutledge, Dozier, Heath, Gantt, Glenwood and Petrey. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, combined with relative humidity values below 25 percent, will result in increased fire danger across western North Carolina today. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Brazos, Burleson, Houston, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 19:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brazos; Burleson; Houston; Madison Severe Thunderstorm Watch 45 remains valid until 10 PM CDT this evening for the following areas In southeast Texas this watch includes 4 counties Brazos Burleson Houston Madison This includes the cities of Bryan, Caldwell, College Station, Crockett, Madisonville, and Somerville.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind combined with snow on trees and power lines may result in power outages.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 13:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL GRANT PARISH At 106 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Timber Trails, or 8 miles northeast of Boyce, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Grant Parish, including the following locations... Dry Prong, Lake Iatt, Williana and Bentley. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
GRANT PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clare, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 10:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Calhoun; Clare; Clinton; Eaton; Gratiot; Ingham; Ionia; Isabella; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Kent; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Montcalm; Muskegon; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola; Ottawa; Van Buren Snow and Areas of Slick Travel This Morning Snow showers combined with temperatures below freezing will cause slippery travel conditions this morning. Bridges and overpasses will be most susceptible to icy patches. Use caution if traveling.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Choctaw, Latimer, Le Flore, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 20:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Choctaw; Latimer; Le Flore; Pushmataha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 55 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA CHOCTAW LATIMER LE FLORE PUSHMATAHA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANTLERS, CLAYTON, HUGO, POTEAU, AND WILBURTON.
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Childress, Collingsworth, Cottle by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Childress; Collingsworth; Cottle SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 53 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER BAYLOR CALLAHAN CHILDRESS CLAY COLLINGSWORTH COTTLE EASTLAND FOARD HARDEMAN HASKELL JACK KNOX MONTAGUE PALO PINTO SHACKELFORD STEPHENS THROCKMORTON WICHITA WILBARGER YOUNG
CHILDRESS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Casey, Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 23:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Bourbon; Boyle; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Casey; Clark; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Hardin; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Jessamine; Larue; Lincoln; Madison; Marion; Meade; Mercer; Nelson; Nicholas; Oldham; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Taylor; Trimble; Washington; Woodford Gusty Showers and Isolated Thunderstorms with Small Hail Gusty showers and isolated thunderstorms have developed and will continue to push through portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky overnight. Wind gusts could range from 40 to 50 mph in the stronger showers or storms. Hail up to the size of pennies may also be possible in the strongest storms. These gusty showers and isolated storms should push east of the region over the next few hours.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Anderson, Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Garrard, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-02 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Target Area: Anderson; Bourbon; Clark; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Harrison; Jessamine; Madison; Mercer; Nicholas; Scott; Woodford FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees for a few hours early Saturday morning. * WHERE...Bluegrass Region in central Kentucky. * WHEN...Early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... A couple sheltered areas could briefly dip into the mid 20s.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TUESDAY * WHAT...Difficult travel conditions above 7,000 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 10 to 15 inches above 8,500 feet. * WHERE...The snow level will fall to 5500 feet late tonight. The strongest winds will be near the ridge tops and along the desert slopes through early this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

Community Policy