ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neshoba County, MS

Flood Warning issued for Neshoba by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-02 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-03 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind combined with snow on trees and power lines may result in power outages.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
TODAY.com

Tornado warnings in effect across the South

Severe storms are in the forecast this week across the country, beginning on Monday with several threats of significant tornadoes in the South. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.March 21, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Philadelphia, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Cars
County
Neshoba County, MS
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
Western Iowa Today

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, in effect until 11:00 p.m. for all of southwest Iowa. Counties included in the Watch include: Adair, Adams, Audubon, Carroll, Cass, Crawford, Fremont, Guthrie, Harrison, Ida, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Shelby, Taylor, Union and Woodbury.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Water Park
WWL-AMFM

Severe weather is expected today

Wednesday starts out breezy but thunderstorms roll in by the afternoon and evening. “Wednesday starts out a little breezy, but dry. Most of the day remains dry until late in the afternoon and early evening when severe t-storms move in.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, combined with relative humidity values below 25 percent, will result in increased fire danger across western North Carolina today. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Montour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN MONTOUR AND SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 10:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-02 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds gusting to 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:59:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-28 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Western Prince William Sound WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR TURNAGAIN PASS AND PORTAGE VALLEY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occurring. Visibility as low as one half mile at times in blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 15 inches are possible with highest snow accumulations through Turnagain Pass. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Turnagain Pass and Portage Valley. * WHEN...Until 1 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Winds will cause areas of blowing snow, significantly reducing visibilities. Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin to turn to rain at lower elevations this morning. Winds will be near their peak through mid morning and then slowly diminish throughout the afternoon.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for East Carteret, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Carteret; Northern Outer Banks FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...East Carteret County, and Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Greater Greenville by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Chester; Greater Greenville; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Greenville Mountains; Greenwood; Laurens; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains; Spartanburg; Union; York BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN SUNDAY .Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening. Confidence is sufficient for Red Flag criteria in a portion of western North Carolina, near the French Broad River, that a second warning has been issued for that area on Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA * AFFECTED AREA...The counties of Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, York, Rabun, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union (SC), Chester, Habersham, Stephens, Greenwood, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Avery, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Catawba, Rowan, Graham, Jackson, Macon, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union NC, Caldwell, Burke, McDowell, Rutherford, and Polk. This includes the North Carolina portion of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Already as low as 6 to 10 percent in several observing locations. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Bath, Fleming, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-02 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bath; Fleming; Montgomery FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Fleming, Montgomery and Bath Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BATH COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Johnson, Marion, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 21:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Johnson; Marion; Shelby The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Shelby County in central Indiana Northern Johnson County in central Indiana Southeastern Marion County in central Indiana * Until 945 PM EDT. * At 914 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Greenwood, or 10 miles south of Indianapolis, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Franklin around 920 PM EDT. Fairland and Boggstown around 930 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Shelbyville, St. Paul and Waldron. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 90 and 103. Interstate 74 between mile markers 101 and 123. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Harmon, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 17:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-01 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Harmon; Jackson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Jackson, southern Harmon, northwestern Foard, northwestern Wilbarger and Hardeman Counties through 615 PM CDT At 548 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles southwest of Goodlett, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Quanah, Eldorado, Goodlett and Lazare. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HARMON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Cowley, Sedgwick, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Butler; Cowley; Sedgwick; Sumner A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN COWLEY...SOUTHEASTERN SEDGWICK...SOUTHWESTERN BUTLER AND NORTHEASTERN SUMNER COUNTIES At 951 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Douglass, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Derby, Andover, Augusta, Wellington, Mulvane, Rose Hill, Douglass, Belle Plaine, Oxford, Udall, Rock, Perth, Riverdale, Wellington Airport and Augusta Municipal Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy