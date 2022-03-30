ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GR-area wheelchair basketball team headed to national tournament

By Kyle Mitchell
 2 days ago

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids-area wheelchair basketball team is preparing to compete for a national championship.

The Mary Free Bed Pacers and Junior Pacers will travel to Wichita, Kansas this weekend for the tournament held by the National Wheelchair Basketball Association.

The adult team is ranked fifth in the country. Twenty-one players from both teams will take part in the event.

Eric Westover joined the adult team after losing his legs in a motorcycle accident.

“Wheelchair basketball was a big part of my recovery. Getting back into sports and being by the team,” Westover said.

Lee Montgomery has coached the teams for three decades and has seen the athleticism and talent here in West Michigan.

“As a wheelchair athlete you’ve got to be strong enough … to push the weight that is in the chair,” Montgomery said.

Players can start on the junior team and hone their skills as they move through the program.

Colton Douglas, who is on the junior team, will be heading to the tournament for the first time. He was born without the use of his legs and adaptive sports gave him a way to stay active.

“Basically, dribbling was the first thing that I had to learn how to do and pick the ball up off the ground,” Douglas said.

Colton says when he started, he could not make a basket but kept pushing through and found strength in playing with others who have overcome obstacles.

“You kind of explore and say, ‘Hey, I know somebody that I can share my story with and I can interact with and play on the court and become basically a family,’ because that’s what this team is, a family,’” Douglas said.

The tournament begins on Thursday and runs through Sunday.

