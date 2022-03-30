ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas PD release new timeline details in 3-year-old's shooting death

fox4news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice say a mother and her 3-year-old son were...

www.fox4news.com

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Killed, 1 Injured in Overnight Shooting at Dallas Motel: Police

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a Dallas motel on Saturday morning, police say. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at at the Ari Motel on 4154 Preferred Place shortly before 3 a.m. Police said officers at the...
DALLAS, TX
WJTV 12

18-year-old charged in shooting death of MS teen

CHARLESTON, Miss.– Police in Charleston, Mississippi have charged an 18-year-old with murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Destini Jemerson. Sonya Jemerson is in pain. The death of her daughter Destini is still fresh on her mind and heavy on her heart. “Destini was, she was a, she was a sweetheart. She was the life […]
CHARLESTON, MS
Diddy Accused Of Using Witnesses To Help Convict Shyne In 1999 Club Shooting

Click here to read the full article. The recent comments from former Bad Boy artists and associates of Diddy—including members of Da Band, Day 26, and Ma$e—concerning his character and business dealings have cast a dark light over the mogul. Now, former Bad Boy security team member Gene Deal has accused Diddy of helping to convict Shyne for the infamous 1999 club shooting for which the Brooklyn rapper served eight years in prison. During an interview with The Art Of Dialogue YouTube channel, Deal said the reason Diddy, who was present at the time of the shooting and arrested after a...
KENS 5

20-year-old killed in shooting at bar in Dallas, police say

DALLAS — An investigation is underway after a 20-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a Dallas bar early Friday morning, police said. Police said they responded to a shooting at OT Tavern Bar and Grill on Greenville Avenue around 2 a.m. According to police, officers found the...
DALLAS, TX
KION News Channel 5/46

San Jose Police officer passes overnight

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Jose Police Department announced the sudden death of a San Jose Police Officer. Officer DeJon Packer passed Sunday night only a year after graduating from the police academy. "He was beloved by the San Jose community and was a celebrated former SJSU football player," said the San Jose Police The post San Jose Police officer passes overnight appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Police Officer Terminated Following Off-Duty Conduct Incident

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth Police officer was terminated today after an internal investigation into an off-duty conduct incident from Oct. 2021 found he allegedly left the scene of an accident and fired his gun while drunk. A FWPD spokesperson said that Corporal Marshall Meyer had been on vacation in Hot Springs Village in Arkansas when the incident occurred. Meyer allegedly became intoxicated and left the scene of an accident involved he was involved in. The spokesperson did not elaborate about the nature of the accident or how Mayer was involved. According to the spokesperson, Meyer also allegedly fired his gun in place where firearms were prohibited. After the incident, Meyer was placed on restricted duty during the course of the investigation, removing his police powers. When the investigation and subsequent review were completed, Meyer’s off-duty conduct was determined to not be “in keeping with the high standards expected of a Fort Worth police officer, and unjustly reflects upon the rest of our officers who maintain those standards every day and work hard to ensure the safety of our community.”
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Man Shot, Killed In Fort Worth Road Rage Incident

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident in Fort Worth Wednesday, March 16, Fort Worth Police said. Police said homicide detectives are interviewing the shooter, but no arrests have been made so far. Police said it happened shortly after 3:00 p.m. in the 700 block of Plaza Drive. No other details have been released.
FORT WORTH, TX
KXRM

Mother sentenced to a year in prison for 4-year-old son shooting death

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A judge sentenced 26-year-old Ashlynne Perez to a year in prison after pleading guilty to criminally negligent homicide following the death of her 4-year-old son who shot himself outside a marijuana dispensary. According to court documents, Perez’s son accidentally shot himself on July 6, after unbuckling his car seat and […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

