The 2022 NFL Draft is approaching with haste as the offseason rolls onward. 30 teams are scheduled to pick in front of the Cincinnati Bengals in the draft order as the AFC Champions possess the 31st overall pick in the first round. They will pick at the end of all seven rounds of April’s draft, and they have eight picks to work with thanks to the Billy Price for B.J. Hill trade from last year.

