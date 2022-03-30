Two former Southwest Ohio mayors face off in gubernatorial Democratic primary debate

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) – The race to Ohio’s primary is heating up. Two former Southwest Ohio mayors faced off Tuesday night in the state’s gubernatorial Democratic primary debate held at Central State.

Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley debated Tuesday night to persuade audience members they should move ahead in Ohio’s race for governor. Both candidates said their leadership as mayors for nearly a decade puts them in the perfect place to be Ohio’s next chief executive of the state.

One of the few topics the candidates agreed on was addressing gun violence.

“Our communities are now less safe because of extreme radical agenda items like stand your ground and permitless conceal carry which makes our police officers less safe,” said candidate Nan Whaley.

“Mike DeWine made it worse by signing that outrageous bill as well as stand your ground is a stain on his soul,” said candidate John Cranley.

As the president of the Mayor’s Conference, Whaley said she brought leaders from both political parties together to ensure Ohio’s families come first.

“Bringing 500 mayors from over 50 states of both parties to say we need to have broadband, roads and bridges for our communities,” said candidate Whaley. “I’m the candidate that can bring people together and get things done for our families in Ohio.”

With gas prices still on the rise, Cranley said he will stand up for Ohioans and place a temporary pause on gas taxes. Plus, he promises to start an annual energy dividend of $500 for families making less than $75,000 a year.

“See, we believe in helping the middle class and raising their incomes and not robbing from them,” said candidate Cranley. “Mike DeWine raised gas taxes and refuses to budge even in this extreme inflation.”

Both candidates said Ohio is at the breaking point recovering from the pandemic and it’s time to bring Ohio together.

“As mayor of Cincinnati, I helped lead the only comeback of a major city in Ohio where growth is up and we’ll do the same,” said candidate Cranley.

“I believe Ohio deserves better, I’ll make sure your pay goes up, your bills go down and you’ll finally have a state government that’s working for you,” said candidate Whaley.

A debate among republicans running for Ohio governor is off after Gov. Mike DeWine declined to participate and other candidates decided to follow suit.

