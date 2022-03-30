ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

StormTeam 3: Rainy weather expected through Wednesday

By Aaron White
KIMT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain showers spread through the area late Tuesday evening and will continue into the day on...

www.kimt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stormteam
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
ENVIRONMENT
goodmorningamerica.com

Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
WASHINGTON, DC
WGAL

Winter Weather Advisory. Wintry Mix Could IMPACT AM Rush

A Winter Weather Advisory is up for some counties Wednesday morning. After a couple of hard freezes the past few mornings, temperatures will rise across the Susquehanna Valley. But as the warm air moves into the cold air over us, a light and patchy wintry mix will develop toward morning and it could cause some slick spots for the morning commute.
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Thursday forecast: Morning clouds, light sprinkles

Look for morning clouds with areas of light sprinkles Thursday morning. By afternoon, partly cloudy skies will takeover with mild temperatures. Below average highs are expected continue through the weekend. Afternoon temperatures begin to climb next Monday, with a major warming trend underway by Wednesday. The afternoon high downtown is expected to reach 84 degrees […]
ENVIRONMENT
WTOP

Freezing rain, icy roads possible in parts of Virginia and Maryland

Wednesday morning will be a soggy one for parts of the D.C. region — and some commuters could even see snow showers and icy roads. Isn’t it supposed to be spring?. Light rain will continue through midmorning, courtesy of a warm front lifting east from the Ohio Valley. While the bulk of it should remain clear of D.C. and Baltimore proper, drivers heading through higher elevations of Virginia and Maryland could find themselves in slick conditions.
MARYLAND STATE
YubaNet

Mountain snow and Valley showers this weekend, breezy Sunday – Monday

Mainly dry and quiet weather into the end week. Another chance for widespread Valley rain and mountain snow this weekend followed by breezy to windy conditions. A ridge of high pressure builds in briefly to bring the return of dry and warmer temperatures for today. By Thursday the flow over the Pacific starts to become more zonal with a mainly dry weak shortwave moving through the northern part of the forecast area. There might be enough moisture to produce some snow flurries or drizzle over the higher elevations and increased cloud cover should help cool temperatures a little.
ENVIRONMENT
UpNorthLive.com

Snow showers in the morning, sun may break through clouds

Snow showers this morning. Lake effect snow, so not everyone gets these showers. We'll see the pattern break down thru the morning. Some sun will come thru the clouds. Wind from the northwest will be 5-15 mph. Highs from 20 to 24 degrees in the eastern Upper Peninsula and from 24 to 32 degrees in the northern Lower.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy