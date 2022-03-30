ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

24% of CA companies will require employees back to office by spring, survey finds

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ETe7O_0ethDW6800

Companies are finally calling employees back to the office, but for most people, the experience will be different.

ABC7 has partnered with Sequoia , a people-investment consulting and platform company, which surveyed more than 450 companies across the U.S. to see what exactly has changed.

It's getting busier in San Francisco's financial district - not five days in the office - but companies are bouncing back in new ways. The question is what exactly will that look like?

RELATED: Downtown SF faces 20% drop in foot traffic since omicron, as major companies delay return to office

The Great Return

For people getting back to the office, the return comes with a renewed sense of excitement for in-person collaboration.

At Redwood City-based software company Simpplr , there's new faces and new expectations.

"It was just this relief of a back to normal but that I could see someone," said Mary Stern, the vice president of People Operations at Simpplr. "And not see... just a mask!"

Simpplr is a software company that helps businesses streamline communication within their workforce. The company is planning a gradual return to the office this spring.

"There is such a high energy and a giddiness...oh my god. I get to go into the office. I get to see people!" she said.

Stern isn't alone. There is heightened demand pushing the Great Return.

WATCH: Bay Area futurist's vision for next 10 years post-pandemic does not include a 'return to normal'

Some futurists believe life will not return to normal after the coronavirus pandemic, especially with changes that already are posing new challenges.

Back to the office

Of the 459 companies surveyed:

  • 24% of companies surveyed will require employees to return to the office in some form this spring - that's up from 6% reported in November.
  • 21% are still undetermined citing uncertainty of COVID variants.
  • Around 11% will require a return during the summer, fall, and winter of 2022.
  • Roughly 6% already returned.
  • 37% are still undecided.

"A lot of employees don't want to come into the office unless there's a good reason to and the reasons are collaboration, working on projects, the culture, and being able to interact with colleagues," said Landon Hersch, the director of software solutions at Sequoia.

Hersch says most companies surveyed are embracing a hybrid-work model where employees are in the office two days a week. But the majority have the choice to come in or stay home.

"I think that's where we're seeing quite the shift to a more employee-centric environment," said Hersch.

An employee-centric culture even when it comes to salary.

Kyle Holm is the vice president of total rewards at Sequoia. He says companies are making a concerted effort not to lower compensation this year.

"I think what stood out to me the most is seeing companies that are not adjusting salary when employees move... that went up slightly," said Holm. "Over half the companies are saying you can keep your compensation wherever you go."

VIDEO: More people leaving California than moving in: Is the California Dream dead?

There are more people leaving California than those moving in. Many are wondering if the California Dream is still alive.

Adjusting salary

Of the 459 companies surveyed:

  • More than half or 53% of companies are allowing employees to keep their salary if they move, even if it's a location with a lower cost of living.
  • 22% of companies would adjust salaries if moving to a lower cost-of-living labor market.
  • Another 21% are undecided.

On the other hand, while some companies are allowing employees to keep their salaries, regardless of where they live, other people are finding the influx of new hires may not be the best for their paycheck. According to Holm, veteran employees are getting short-handed as companies try to compete for quality candidates who are being offered big bonuses.

"The employees that remain may not be seeing the same increases," said Holm. "We may start to see some challenges with pay equity as the turnover and the increases to new employees happen."

Meanwhile, most companies surveyed say their 'great return' will be incremental and not immediate. Some even keeping capacity restrictions in place, even though it likely won't be necessary.

"We're not seeing an influx of people coming back to the office where capacity is an issue," said Hersch.

RELATED: Software CEO offers employees $5,000 to quit jobs after only 2 weeks

How big will the 'Great Return' be?

More than half of the companies surveyed indicated up to 20% of their entire employee base are coming into the workplace. San Francisco-based people-management software company Lattice is one example.

"Do you anticipate there will be a full return at some point?" ABC7's Stephanie Sierra asked.

"Probably not," said the company's head of people operations, Maurice Bell. "I don't think we're going to ever see 80 to 90% capacity consistently, because we're hybrid and people like the flexibility. They want to come to the office for a particular reason."

A reason --- that's worth making the commute.

Sequoia's full back to work survey is available here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0ethDW6800

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 0

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area

56K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

14M+

Views

Related
CNBC

Meet the company that lets you work remotely from anywhere in the world

Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs and rethinking what they want when it comes to work and work-life balance. Companies are responding, meeting their employees' needs in areas like remote work, flexible hours, four-day workweeks, compensation and more. This story is part of a series looking at the "Great Reshuffle" and the shift in workplace culture taking place right now.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
San Francisco, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Company#Omicron
LiveScience

San Andreas Fault's creeping section could unleash large earthquakes

The middle section of the San Andreas Fault may have the capacity to host larger earthquakes than previously believed. Between the towns of Parkfield and Hollister, the famous California fault undergoes something called aseismic creep. Instead of building up strain and then slipping in one earth-rattling moment, the two sections of fault move imperceptibly, releasing stress without causing large quakes. But looking back millions of years in time, researchers have found that this section of fault may have experienced earthquakes of magnitude 7 and higher. That is larger than the magnitude-6.9 Loma Prieta temblor that killed 63 people in the Bay Area in 1989.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
Hot 104.7

Who Wants This South Dakota Home With…19 Bathrooms?!

If you're looking to move out of the city and into a country setting, there is this great home that is just an hour south of Sioux Falls. This house has everything. A ton of land for families to enjoy, a barn area for your farm friends, a good-size kitchen, and...19 bathrooms! Not to mention the additional 18 bedrooms. This is definitely a house for a huge family.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
The US Sun

Hundreds of thousands to get SNAP boost as new $1.4million program is launched – are you eligible?

INCREASED Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits start this month for hundreds of thousands of families. About 200,000 Massachusetts households will see the boost to their SNAP benefits to reflect rising utility costs. The Department of Transitional Assistance said SNAP benefits are determined partly by average utility bills. Massachusetts received federal...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Modesto Bee

How much does it cost to charge an electric car? Your California travel question answered

Sign up here to get The Canopy weekly newsletter, where we break down the top headlines and share tips and info to live your best life in Sacramento. Electric vehicles are being sold at higher rates than gas-powered cars across the U.S., according to the U.S Energy Information Administration. California recorded more than 1 million new zero-emission registered vehicles through 2021, according their new electric vehicle sales database.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
56K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy