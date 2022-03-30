Dutchess County pediatrician charged with child sex abuse in Columbia County

A pediatrician from Dutchess County could spend seven years behind bars for child sex abuse charges in Columbia County.

Dr. Ibrahim Rabadi, of Red Hook, is charged with sexual conduct against a child, forcible touching, sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Hudson police say two female victims reported separate incidents to police, which allegedly happened between 2018 and 2021.

Rabadi has two offices, one in Hudson and another in Catskill.

Anyone with information on the two incidents or others is asked to contact Hudson police at (518) 828-3388.