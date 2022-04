MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — University collected 11 hits and scored runs in four of their six innings at the plate to hand Weir their first loss of the season, 10-6 at Mylan Park. Ashlyn Weaver hit a grand slam in the first inning to give University a lead they would not relinquish. She also added a two-run single in the fourth inning to cap a three-run frame. Weaver had three hits in four at bats. Anna Argabrite, Ally Jansen and Lauren Heubsch also had multi-hit games for the Hawks.

