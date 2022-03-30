Las Cruces school employee facing charges for sexual contact of minor
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces school employee is accused of molesting a child. In February, an educational assistant at Zia Middle School says he heard a student tell Charles Lucero “please don’t touch my privates” while he was helping him use the bathroom.
The educational assistant reported the incident and the victim told officials a similar incident happened two years prior with Lucero. Lucero is charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
