Mastodons swept by Kent State

By Purdue Fort Wayne Sports Information Department
 3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Mastodon softball team dropped both games of a doubleheader to Kent State on Tuesday (March 29) afternoon.

GAME 1 | Kent State 11, Purdue Fort Wayne 1
Camryn Mosher went 1-for-2 with an RBI for the Mastodons in the opener. The run batted in came in the second inning. It scored Alise Hale from second base.

Jadelyn Johnson (0-4) got the ball to start for Purdue Fort Wayne and took the loss.

Brayden Lickey added a walk for the ‘Dons.

Kent State scored three runs in the first and fourth innings. They scored four in the second and one in the fifth.

GAME NOTES
» Kent State was led offensively by Madyson Cole, who went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs.
» Andrea Scali led the Golden Flashes’ pitching staff, throwing five innings of one-run ball.

GAME 2 | Kent State 8, Purdue Fort Wayne 0
Senior Shaina Eyre (1-8) started and took the loss in the circle for Purdue Fort Wayne (4-21).

Epiphany Hang led the way offensively for the Mastodons, going 1-for-2 in the ballgame.

Purdue Fort Wayne did not advance a runner past second base in the game. The Mastodons went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position, last placing a runner as far as second in the third, when junior Thais Uyema made it into scoring position with nobody out.

GAME NOTES
» Purdue Fort Wayne pitchers limited Kent State to just 2-for-11 (.182) with runners in scoring position.
» Hang led the Mastodons at the plate, going 1-for-2.
» Kent State was led offensively by freshman Dylan Robertson, who went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs.
» Kylie Ringler led the Golden Flashes’ pitching staff, throwing five shutout innings.

UP NEXT
Purdue Fort Wayne will return to league play on Friday (April 1) at approximately 4 p.m. It will follow a Mastodon baseball game against Wright State at noon.

WANE 15

Cougars open spring practice ready for redemption

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After posting a 3-6 record in 2021, the Cougars hit the practice field for the first time this spring on Friday afternoon at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium as coach Kevin Donley and the Cougs prepare for the 2022 season. USF went 2-5 in Mideast League MSFA play last year and wound […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
