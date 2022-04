Damage has been reported as a major severe weather outbreak unfolds over the southern U.S. for the second week in a row. Another tornado watch has been issued as the risk for damaging storms and life-threatening tornadoes shifts east. The new watch area includes Mobile, Birmingham and Huntsville, Alabama; and Nashville, Tennessee. The tornado watch extends past sunset, a time when tornadoes can be particularly dangerous as they can be almost impossible to see after nightfall.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO