ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, PA

NEPA’s PowerRail ships locomotive parts to Poland to aid evacuations

By Tony Callaio For Times Leader
Times Leader
Times Leader
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yWlcp_0ethBOUo00
Paul Foster, PowerRail CEO, is seen recently holding an old locomotive part that his team remanufactures. Recently, PowerRail sent out parts overseas to Poland to help resurrect their ailing locomotives that help rescue refugees in the Ukraine. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

EXETER — PowerRail, headquartered in Exeter, is a certified manufacturer, remanufacturer, and distributor of aftermarket locomotive parts and components that ships world-wide. Several of those components have made their way to Poland to aid the evacuation of Ukrainian refugees.

Paul Foster, PowerRail CEO, received a late night call that the locomotive industry in Poland is in dire straights needing parts for aging Soviet built locomotives type M62 models. He placed a call to his team in Nashville, Tennessee and during the middle of the night, the team assembled the parts, prepared them to ship and by morning, everything the Polish railroad needed was on its way.

The M62 was designed for heavy freight trains, with many of the locomotives being exported to Eastern European countries such as Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Ukraine as well as Cuba, North Korea, and Mongolia. There were 3,273 of the M62 engines produced from 1965 to 1990.

According to Foster, the Poles had 10 operational locomotives and over time they where down to two working. When a locomotive would break down, parts were pilfered from each engine to keep the two remaining functional.

“We have an agent in Europe that represents PowerRail and he was contacted by a Poland railroad saying they were desperate for parts,” Foster said. “They had 10 locomotives they were using for evacuation and when one would break down, they would steal a part from another and before they knew it, they were down to two fully operational locomotives.”

Foster said there are no replacement parts in all of Poland and that is where PowerRail came in.

“They needed a fan and several other parts and we airfreighted them everything they needed,” Foster added. “They got the third locomotive running, then the fourth and I think they are back up to five running currently.”

Foster said in order to get all 10 locomotives up and running, it would take money, money they don’t have. PowerRail donated all the parts needed up to date including the airfreight.

“That’s what it’s going to take to get all 10 up and running and they don’t have it and I don’t expect to get paid for what we did,” Foster admitted. “I’m not worried about that right now, that’s not the important thing.”

For Foster, the important thing is to get people out of harms way in the Ukraine and he’s glad his company could play a role in saving lives.

“I never saw this coming and I knew we may be selling parts to countries but I never could imagine them reaching out to us like this to make it happen,” Foster said. “I got very emotional and literally cried when I got the call at 10:30 at night.”

Foster said he was especially grateful when he received a communication from the director of the Kowel Depot of Lviv Railways. The note said, “I would like to thank you very much for your help. Parts arrived this morning in Ukraine by bus. They will be used to get two post-Soviet locos type M62 running. They are badly needed for evacuation of refugees on non-electrified lines.”

As for Foster, he wanted to acknowledge his team in Nashville for working through the night to get the shipment off to Poland.

“People came in in the middle of the night, that shows the commitment of my employees.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother and daughter turned away from UK border after fleeing Ukraine

A mother and a daughter who fled the war in Ukraine have said they were turned away from the UK border as they tried to reach friends in Wales.Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk, 40, from Kyiv, escaped the conflict and drove over 1,500 miles to a ferry port in Calais only to be told they could not make the crossing without a visa.The two women have been offered sanctuary with Ms Semenova’s godparents Graham and Alla Blackledge, who live in Glasbury-on-Wye, near Brecon.But when they told officials they were refugees and were seeking asylum in Britain, the border guard...
U.K.
The Independent

Couple helping refugees at Poland border ‘had no idea it would be this horrific’

A couple from Hampshire who travelled to the Ukraine-Poland border to offer assistance to war refugees said “we have found it to be absolutely traumatic but absolutely rewarding in equal measure”.Laura Rice, 62, and her husband Ken, 65, from Andover, decided to fill their motorhome up with donations before going to help people fleeing Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion.Since then they have been working as volunteers at a refugee centre in the south eastern city of Przemysl, Poland, on the site of a former Tesco, where Mrs Rice said the temperatures have dropped as low as -7C.“The...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
State
Tennessee State
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
City
Exeter, PA
Daily Mail

Sean Penn steps out in Poland as star's charity agrees deal to supply aid to Ukrainian refugees fleeing war-torn country amid horrific Russian invasion

Sean Penn's charity has agreed a deal with Mayor of Krakow Jacek Majchrowski to supply aid to Ukrainian refugees as they continue to escape the war-torn country. The actor and director, 61, has been filming a VICE documentary on Russia's invasion of Ukraine in recent months and, after a brief return to Los Angeles this month, he stepped out in Krakow, Poland today to announce his plans.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nepa#Ships#Powerrail Ceo#Ukrainian#Soviet#Polish#Eastern European#M62#Poles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Hungary
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
The Independent

‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed

First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all contributed...
MILITARY
BBC

Ukraine: Couple hire hotel in Poland to house refugees

A couple has rented out an entire hotel to house Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion. Jakub and Gosia Golata, from Barrow upon Humber, Lincolnshire, emigrated to the UK in 2004 but have returned to Poland to aid humanitarian efforts. Mr Golata started by driving refugees in a minibus to...
HOMELESS
Daily Mail

'All we're asking is for government to give them a visa': Despair of Ukrainian-American family living in Long Island as their daughter and her husband fleeing the war are refused US entry - despite Europe opening its doors to refugees

Ukrainian refugees with family in America are having their asylum requests rejected and are stuck in Europe or at the southern border despite President Biden's promise to welcome them with open arms. Since war broke out on February 24, European countries have flung open their borders to welcome the 3million...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Vet crosses into Ukraine to rescue animals trapped by Russian invasion

A Polish vet has recused around 200 cats, 60 dogs and even a pygmy goat from war torn Ukraine, including one canine with a bullet lodged in its spine.Jakub Kotowicz, 32, crossed the border from Poland last week as part of three convoys - setting off from PrzemyÅl at midday on Tuesday and returning at 3am. He said he has not slept for five days.Among the animals Mr Kotowicz has rescued so far are a pygmy goat with diseased legs, a Sphinx cat wearing a knitted jumper, and a Chihuahua mother and puppy pair.He plans to keep the two-month-old pygmy...
ANIMALS
Times Leader

Times Leader

9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy