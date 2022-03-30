lc 50 at bat.JPG

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Sure, the South Harrison baseball team stranded a base runner in scoring position in the first through fifth innings. But South Harrison first baseman Joshua Thomaschek came through in the clutch when the opportunity arose. With two outs in the top of the...
SHINNSTON, W. Va. (WV News) — Lincoln collected nine hits and received excellent pitching for a 11-1 victory over Philip Barbour in five innings of Big 10 Conference baseball Thursday night at Lincoln High School Field. Lance Hostuttler led the Cougars (3-0) at the plate going 2-for-2 and one...
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County overcame several outfield miscues and used a Joey Aman single to earn the 7-6 walkoff win in a back-and-forth game against the Grafton Bearcats. It was the Bearcats who got on the board first when Isaac Lough led off the game with...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Add two more to the list of Bridgeport baseball players making the trip east to Potomac State College of West Virginia University. Anthony Dixon and Ben McDougal signed letters-of-intent on Thursday, joining Cam Cole. “It’s great. Cam’s going to be my roommate and Dixon’s...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Betty J. (Courtney) Oliverio, 87, of Anmoore, passed away Saturday morning, March 26, 2022, in the United Hospital Center with her son Gerry and her granddaughter Mary by her side. She was born in Brownton on May 9, 1934, a daughter of the late...
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Neva Ruth Green, 88, of Lumberport, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. She was born November 21, 1933, in Nestorville, a daughter of the late Arlie and Ruby Righman Freeman. On April 8,...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — In efforts to share safety awareness, the Mylan Park Aquatic Center in Morgantown will host April Pools Day today. During this event, the center will present safety tips and tricks to not be a fool around the pool, the Dominion Post reported. Learning stations...
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — In the 11-year tenure of Lincoln tennis coach Vincent DeMarco, only one player had signed a letter of intent to play in college. Now there is another one. On Friday morning at Lincoln High School, Raelyn Vance, joined by her parents and DeMarco, signed...
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — After watching the Philip Barbour Colts tie the score at 2 in the top of the fifth, the Lincoln Cougars’ response was swift and powerful. Four straight hits led to a three-run inning as the Cougars stayed perfect on the season in a battle of early undefeateds and state hopefuls, 6-3.
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Timothy Paul “Tim” Mills, 38, of Weston, WV passed away on March 31, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. He was born in Clarksburg, WV, on March 13, 1984, the son of Phyllis Freeland Mills of Weston and the late Wesley Mills.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ten girls’ basketball players were named to 2022 Class AAA all-state teams Thursday after the conclusion of the 2021-2022 season. First and second teams, as well as honorable mentions, are found below. FIRST TEAM:. Shelby McDaniels, Buckhannon-Upshur. Gabby Reep, Bridgeport. Sofia Wassick, Morgantown. SECOND TEAM:
HUNTINGTON — Dionna Gray can pack another honor into her suitcase before she heads off to play at Kent State University. The Huntington High School senior guard on Wednesday was named the captain of the West Virginia Class AAAA girls all-state basketball team as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
You could see Bob Huggins’ frustration grow with every loss during the Mountaineers’ 16-17 men’s basketball season. In his 40 years as a basketball coach, Huggins just hadn’t experienced losing very often, and the hyper-competitive Hall of Fame nominee had difficulty dealing with a pair of seven-game losing streaks that, when combined, saw WVU fall 14 times in a 15-game stretch.
WATCH: Vintage footage of the Charleston Sternwheel …. Demolition of dilapidated buildings begin in St. …. Verdict getting closer in Huntington opioid lawsuit. Former Lawrence Co. Attorney, wife plead guilty to …. Women accused of killing 13-year-old taken into custody. Crews battling brush fire in Sissonville.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — At first glance, Akheem Mesidor's goodbye message to the fans of West Virginia was very much like what is rapidly approaching a hundred or so other goodbye messages from Mountaineer athletes as they enter the transfer portal, except for a cryptic, concerning passage buried down near the end.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Sports Writers Association released the AAA boys basketball All-State honors and multiple local players have earned them. Fairmont Senior’s Zycheus Dobbs is named to the first team after scoring the game-winning bucket in the AAA state championship game and averaging 14.6 points per game. Grafton’s Ryan Maier earns first […]
After viewing tape of his nationally ranked opponent, Bishop Walsh (Md.), in mid-December, Morgantown coach Dave Tallman wore the look of a concerned coach. He knew his team lacked the size of the Spartans. He needn’t worry. “Alec Poland put up 24 points against them in 27 minutes,” Tallman...
Comments / 0