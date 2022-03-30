lc 50 at bat.JPG

You could see Bob Huggins’ frustration grow with every loss during the Mountaineers’ 16-17 men’s basketball season. In his 40 years as a basketball coach, Huggins just hadn’t experienced losing very often, and the hyper-competitive Hall of Fame nominee had difficulty dealing with a pair of seven-game losing streaks that, when combined, saw WVU fall 14 times in a 15-game stretch.

BASKETBALL ・ 7 HOURS AGO