Altoona Library to host spring used book sale in April

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Area Public Library is hosting its spring used book sale from April 29 to May 2.

Books of all kinds and genres will be available, ranging from children’s books to nonfiction and fiction for adults. The sale also will have audiobooks, DVDs, CDs, puzzles and other games. All money raised during the sale benefits the library. On May 2, the sale will feature a bag of books for $5.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

SPRING USED BOOK SALE HOURS

April 29: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

April 30: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

May 2: 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.



For members of Friends of the Library , a pre-sale will be held on April 28 from 5:30 – 8 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.