Altoona, PA

Altoona Library to host spring used book sale in April

By Kelsey Rogers
 2 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Area Public Library is hosting its spring used book sale from April 29 to May 2.

Books of all kinds and genres will be available, ranging from children’s books to nonfiction and fiction for adults. The sale also will have audiobooks, DVDs, CDs, puzzles and other games. All money raised during the sale benefits the library. On May 2, the sale will feature a bag of books for $5.

SPRING USED BOOK SALE HOURS

April 29: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
April 30: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
May 2: 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

For members of Friends of the Library , a pre-sale will be held on April 28 from 5:30 – 8 p.m.

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

