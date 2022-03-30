ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri House rejects congressional map hours before candidate filing closes

By Emily Manley
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CCPhz_0ethAbfW00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Candidate filing for the August primary is closed and those running for Congress still don’t know the lines of the district they are running in.

Five days after the Senate passed its version of the congressional map, the House rejected it and made a motion to send it to conference. “Conference” means a group of bipartisan members from both chambers work together to find a compromise.

Missouri is one of the last states in the country to approve a map, something that must be done every ten years. Filing closed Tuesday evening, which means congressional candidates don’t know the lines of the districts they are running in.

Should Missouri teachers be required to post lesson plans online?

Both the House and Senate version is a 6 Republican-2 Democrat, similar to what’s already in place. Unlike the House, the Senate put both military bases, Fort Leonard Wood and Whiteman Air Force Base in the same district. It also puts more of St. Charles County in the same district.

In the current map, the population in the county is split 65% to 35%. This new version would split the county 80% to 20% with the most population in the 3rd Congressional District.

The map also significantly changes the 2nd district, which contains St. Louis County, held by U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner. Senate Leadership said they hope that change makes it more Republican.

Another change, Jefferson Couty would move from the 3rd district to the 8th district which stretches down to the Popular Bluff, all the way to Branson. Franklin County also would be split in two. The county currently resides in all of the 3rd District, but under the Senate version is in the 2nd and the 3rd.

The Senate version also preserves U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver’s Democratic district in the Kansas City area, which at the start of debate months ago, was a point of concern for the Democrats.

Representatives stressed their frustration with the Senate during floor debate Tuesday afternoon saying senators waited until the last minute to get this done.

“They waited two days before the filing deadline to send it back to us,” said Rep. Jerome Barnes (D-Raytown). “They read books, they did everything but do their job. Anytime that you purposely draw a map not to represent the members of the state of Missouri but to satisfy your own political game, that is not the Missouri way.”

159-year prison sentence for Springfield man found guilty of stealing

Rep. Dan Shaul (R-Imperial) spearheaded the legislation in the House. He said Thursday afternoon there is a sense of urgency to get the map approved before candidate filing ended Tuesday. He said members have been waiting almost three months for the Senate to get the job done.

“I think it was on the floor of the Senate someone had said this may not be the best map they were able to put together but it was the one they were able to pass at least,” Shaul said Tuesday. “That’s not good enough for me. I would like to get the best map possible for the state of Missouri.”

The state’s population after the census was 6,154,913, meaning that the increase in each of the eight congressional districts was 20,000 people. The 1st district, which represents St. Louis City, and the 8th district, southeast Missouri, both needed more people, while the 7th district, covering southwest Missouri like Joplin needed less.

“It’s an absolute shame that something as important to the State of Missouri as these maps are that people are making it a self-interest to their future,” said Rep. Don Rone (R-Portageville). “It’s an absolute shame. We should be embarrassed for those people down there and the people of Missouri should know it’s not our body that’s doing this, it’s the body on the other end.”

Rep. Nick Schroer (R-O’Fallon) who originally tried to change the House version to a 7 Republican-1 Democrat map voted against sending the map to conference, saying the Senate won’t compromise.

Crime Traveler: Daughter of slain parents hopes to forgive killer in person

“Sending this back over to a volatile body that I’ve already been told by members of both parties, that if this goes back they will filibuster the motion to take it to conference,” Schroer said.

The House voted 115-19 to reject the map and send it to conference, but it’s now up to the Senate to agree to that motion. There have already been two lawsuits filed against the state for that reason, and more could be on the way since filing is over and there’s no map.


According to the Secretary of State’s Office, 68 candidates filed to run in one of the eight congressional districts. If members fail to find a compromise in conference, the map would be in the hands of the court.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

More Missouri counties find morel mushrooms this week

ST. LOUIS – More Missouri counties found morel mushrooms this week. Morel mushroom hunting season is in full swing. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May. Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best hunting spots, but there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook […]
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Busch beer heiress enters Missouri US Senate race

Anheuser-Busch beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine on Tuesday announced her candidacy for U.S. Senate, shaking up what has been a low-profile Democratic primary in a solidly red state. Busch Valentine's entrance into the race comes amid widespread calls from fellow Republicans for former Gov. Eric Greitens to drop out of the race after his ex-wife accused him of physically abusing her and one of their kids. The latest scandal renewed Republican concerns that Greitens could win the crowded GOP primary but emerge a damaged candidate in the general election, threatening the party's chances of keeping what should be a...
DRINKS
KMOV

Missouri looks to legalize shrooms

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri lawmakers are toying with legalizing psychedelic drugs. They held a public hearing on House Bill 2850. The proposal would allow people with certain medical conditions to use plant or fungus-based psychedelics. If passed, this would apply to people with dealing with PTSD, depression, or...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Joplin, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Branson, MO
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emanuel Cleaver
Person
Ann Wagner
Person
Dan Shaul
NBC News

The GOP's bid to retake the Senate is encountering early struggles

WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... President Biden warns that Putin’s “back is against the wall” and could retaliate with severe tactics. ... It’s Day 2 of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate confirmation hearing (Q&A time). ... Eric Greitens’ ex-wife accuses him of abusing her and their son, as opponents call him to drop out of Missouri's Senate race. ... Greitens denies the accusation. ... And Alaska gears up for special election to replace the late Rep. Don Young.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri House#Senate Democrats#Democrat#Whiteman Air Force Base#Republican#Jefferson Couty
POLITICO

Nine House Democrats have tested positive for Covid, just as lawmakers have been trying to get the Capitol back to pre-pandemic status.

A spokesperson for Hern’s office did not immediately return a request for comment. "Putin and his oligarchs stow their dirty money in rule-of-law nations by purchasing mansions, mega-yachts, artwork, and other high-value assets. We ought to seize those ill-gotten luxuries and put them to use helping the Ukrainian people."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Washington Times

Sixteen GOP senators join Democrats to keep earmarks in Biden’s $1.5 trillion budget bill

A bipartisan Senate majority has killed an attempt by some Republicans to strip more than $8 billion in earmarks from President Biden’s $1.5 trillion spending bill. In a 35-to-64 vote, the Senate rejected an amendment by GOP Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana to remove all 4,400 pet projects from the bill. Overall, 16 Republicans joined with 49 Senate Democrats to strike down the amendment, which only needed a simple 51-vote majority to pass.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Laclede Record

Longtime local businessman dies at 81

Lebanon businessman Ronald “Ron’’ Monroe Little died Saturday in Lebanon. He was 81. He was born Oct. 25, 1940, in Springfield, Mo. to Rolla Monroe and Theresa Gardner Little. On Oct. 25, 1963, he married Sally Joan Crow. Little graduated from Southwest Missouri in Springfield with an undergrad and MBA. After college he worked for Roadway Shipping. He became owner/operator of Crow Paint & Glass in 1966 until the present time and enjoyed his many customers through the years. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy