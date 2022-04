The Marshalltown city council approved the first reading of the new code of ordinances on Monday, keeping with the schedule of adopting the rewritten document on April 11. Over the last year, the code of ordinances received its first major change since 1998 with the goal of making the 200-plus page document more friendly to developers and property owners. Michelle Sponheimer, the city’s housing and community development director, said the rewrite accomplishes this objective.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 17 DAYS AGO