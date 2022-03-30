ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Tree knocks out power in Hollytree Apartments

CBS19
CBS19
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TYLER, Texas — UPDATE: Power was restored around 8:20 pm. A large pine tree on the Hollytree...

www.cbs19.tv

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
CBS19
CBS19

13K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Follow CBS19 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
CBS19

2 dead following head-on collision in Deep East Texas

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash in Angelina County. According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety (DPS), around 3:35 p.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a crash on SH 103. The preliminary investigation indicates an SUV, driven by Brenton Tarver, 46, of...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Tyler, TX
Crime & Safety
Tyler, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
People

Family of 13-Year-Old Driver in Fatal Texas Car Crash 'Lost Everything' in House Fire Months Before

The West Texas car crash that resulted in nine deaths Tuesday came shortly after another tragedy for one family involved. The family of Henrich Siemens and his 13-year-old son, who was behind the wheel of the 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup truck involved in the accident, previously suffered the loss of their home and a family pet in a fire late last year, according to a GoFundMe page.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Fire Department#Police Department#Oncor#Wimbledon
BBC

At least nine dead in Texas bus collision involving student athletes

At least nine people are dead after a vehicle carrying members of a New Mexico university's golf team collided with a pickup truck in Texas, the school said. Nine passengers including the team's coach were on the bus involved in the fatal crash, the University of the Southwest said in a statement.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Pilot killed as helicopter crashes and bursts into flames in Texas

The pilot of a helicopter was killed after it crashed into an open Texas field near businesses and burst into flames.Officials say that the pilot was the only person onboard the helicopter when it came down in Rowlett, Texas, on Friday.The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash happened around 11.30am and the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, with the NTSB taking the lead.News footage from the scene of the incident showed the wreckage of the burned helicopter, which had been surrounded by tents by emergency responders.Rowlett Police Department confirmed the pilot’s death on...
ACCIDENTS
KTAL

PHOTOS: Storm damage across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several areas in East Texas were hit hard by severe weather Monday night into Tuesday morning. KETK has compiled photos of storm damage from areas across East Texas. If you have any photos of storm damage, you can send them here. Harrison County. Houston County.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS19

OFFICIALS: East Texas ranch hand steals cattle from owner

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas ranch hand has been arrested for reportedly stealing cattle from a landowner in Smith County,. According to the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, a lengthy investigation was conducted which led to the arrest of of Jesus Sergio Perez-Sanchez after an absentee landowner discovered irregularities in cattle sales from their ranch.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

Comments / 0

Community Policy