DELAWARE- Wild Turkey Hunting season is set to open in Delaware in April and will include a one-day youth and non-ambulatory hunt before regular season opens. DNREC says on Apr. 2 there will be a one-day turkey hunt for those ages 10 through 15 and for non-ambulatory hunters, with the regular turkey hunting season opening Saturday, Apr. 9 and running through Saturday, May 7. Hunting hours are a half-hour before sunrise until 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with no Sunday hunting allowed. Only bearded turkeys may be harvested, and the bag limit is one bearded turkey per hunter each year, regardless of where and when harvested.

