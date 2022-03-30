FM 1488 widening west of Magnolia to wrap up in 2023

Frankie’s Italian Kitchen announced it is relocating to a bigger space in the Katy/Fulshear area by June. The restaurant shared on Facebook that patrons can expect the new place, which will be open seven days a week, to come with a large bar with its signature drinks, new menu items added and live music most nights. The new restaurant will be in the Shoppers at West Park center on FM 1093. 281-346-8405. www.frankiesitaliankitchentx.com.

KATY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO