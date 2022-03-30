FM 1488 widening west of Magnolia to wrap up in 2023
The Texas Department of Transportation is widening a portion of FM 1488 west of the city of Magnolia between the Waller County line near Joseph Road and FM 1774 in Magnolia....communityimpact.com
