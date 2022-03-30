ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FM 1488 widening west of Magnolia to wrap up in 2023

By Anna Lotz
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 3 days ago
The Texas Department of Transportation is widening a portion of FM 1488 west of the city of Magnolia between the Waller County line near Joseph Road and FM 1774 in Magnolia....

WIFR

IDOT starts $6.5 million widening project on West State St.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation unveiled the details of a new street widening project in Rockford set to finish this September. US Business Route 20, also known as W. State St. in Rockford is widening from two to four lanes. Nearly $6.5 million has been allocated for the project which will include new storm sewers, signals, sidewalks and a bike path.
Community Impact Houston

West University Place hosting town halls to go over facilities master plan

West University Place is preparing to host two town hall events outlining the city’s facilities master plan. One meeting will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. April 6 at the city's community building, 6104 Auden St., West University Place. The second will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 8 at City Hall, 3800 University Blvd., West University Place.
Community Impact Houston

McNair Interests, Cockrell Interests partner on new multifamily project on West 11th Street in Timbergrove area

Officials with the Houston-based developer and investment firm McNair Interests announced March 29 plans to partner with Cockrell Interests on a new multifamily project in the Timbergrove area. The 400-unit project will be located at the southeast corner of West 11th and Maxroy streets, said Drew Steffen, senior vice president...
Community Impact Houston

Frankie's Italian Kitchen moving to larger space in Katy/Fulshear area this summer

Frankie’s Italian Kitchen announced it is relocating to a bigger space in the Katy/Fulshear area by June. The restaurant shared on Facebook that patrons can expect the new place, which will be open seven days a week, to come with a large bar with its signature drinks, new menu items added and live music most nights. The new restaurant will be in the Shoppers at West Park center on FM 1093. 281-346-8405. www.frankiesitaliankitchentx.com.
Community Impact Houston

Katy Walmart renovated into market fulfillment center

The Walmart Supercenter located at 25108 Market Place Drive, Katy, has been remodeled and transformed into a market fulfillment center. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the grand reopening March 11. According to a press release, Walmart also transformed a number of departments and expanded other departments as part of...
Community Impact Houston

Hellcat Coffee Co opens in Montgomery

Maegan joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in January 2022 after graduating with a degree in journalism from The University of Texas at Austin. Maegan covers education, local government, transportation, business, real estate development and nonprofits in Conroe and Montgomery. Prior to CI, Maegan was a life and arts reporter for The Daily Texan at The University of Texas at Austin and an associate producer on the Darkness podcast.
Community Impact Houston

The Avenues of Fort Bend to celebrate completion of renovations

Senior living community The Avenues of Fort Bend will celebrate the completion of some cosmetic renovations to its facility. On April 7 at 3 p.m., the senior living community will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorating renovations to the facility’s common areas and dining room after a renovation process that started at the beginning of March, The Avenues of Fort Bend said in an email to Community Impact Newspaper.
Community Impact Houston

Scott Family Dental opens in Montgomery

Scott Family Dental opened March 21 at 750 Fishcreek Thoroughfare, Ste. 260, Montgomery, according to employee Sheila Scott. The business provides dental services for the whole family, including dental implants, Invisalign and treatments for sleep apnea. 936-289-9353. www.kevinscottfamilydental.com. Reporter, xxConroe/Montgomery. Maegan joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in January...
Community Impact Houston

The Catch seafood restaurant closes in Richmond

The Catch, a seafood restaurant located at 9115 FM 723, Ste. 500, in Richmond, officially closed at the end of February. According to the business's Facebook page, the restaurant did not have enough business to stay open. The chain does have other locations still open in Willowbrook, Denton and Lubbock. 346-388-6868. www.thecatchhouston.com.
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

