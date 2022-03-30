Grizzlies continue to making winning, a total team effort

MEMPHIS – Pick a number… any number and it’s likely the Grizzlies are amongst the best in the NBA.

If not, the best.

30 games over .500 for just the second time in franchise history, the Grizzlies sit on the brink of winning a division title for the first time ever ‘and’ wrapping up the two seed in the Western Conference playoff race.

Both could happen Wednesday night in San Antonio after the Grizzlies throttled a hobbled Warriors team Mondaynight at the Forum, winning by 28 despite playing without Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Junior.

Again, seemingly getting something from everyone. 20-plus from De’Anthony Melton, Dillon Brooks and Desmond Bane to improve to 18 and 2 without their franchise player and a guy, in Morant, that started in the All-Star Game.

The Grizzlies… first in the NBA in points, rebounds, blocks, steals, points in the paint and fast break points per game.

These guys are good and getting better… no matter who is playing.

“Being aggressive but playing the right way moving the ball. You know, it’s everybody eats,” said Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane. “I mean we got a bunch of dudes playing well right now and you know I think it’s because the ball is moving and everybody’s making their plays. It’s so fun. It’s a fun way to play.”

“It’s an amazing feeling,” said Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks. “To, you know, keep making history, keep winning and you know, make history of Memphis and just goes to show that you know, we’re here to build something great.”

