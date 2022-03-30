ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Trio of Tigers put their names in the transfer portal

By Mike Ceide
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06hewX_0eth8CpQ00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It’s been a tough few days for Penny Hardaway.

Hardaway lost three Tigers to the transfer portal in one day, including two more players from that number one recruiting class.

John Camden and Sam Onu both put their names in the portal Tuesday, along with Miami transfer Earl Timberlake.

More of the latest news in sports on WREG.com

Timberlake is one and done at the U of M after starting 11 games, playing in 29 but averaging just 5 points and three and a half rebounds a game for the former top 40 talent.

Throw in Josh Minott and the expected departure of lottery pick Jalen Duren to the NBA and Hardaway has lost four of the six players that made up that number one class.

The only holdovers, at the moment, are Emoni Bates and Johnathan Lawson.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 7

WREG
WREG

24K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Related
The Independent

Trial to begin in slaying of former NBA player in Memphis

Jury selection was set to begin Monday in the trial of a man charged with killing former NBA player Lorenzen Wright, whose body was found in a swampy field nearly 12 years ago in Memphis, Tennessee.Billy Ray Turner has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy, and could face life in prison if convicted.Opening statements in Turner's trial could finally reveal key details about Wright’s slaying, one of the most highly publicized murder cases in Memphis history. His decomposing body was found riddled with bullet wounds in east Memphis on July 28, 2010. Wright, 34, had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

8 Schools In The Mix For Transfer Andre Curbelo

A dynamic Illinois basketball player already has interest from numerous programs around the country. Andre Curbelo put his name in the transfer portal just a couple of days ago after a pretty frustrating season. He suffered a concussion early in the season and wasn’t able to do much until early February/March.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Memphis, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
Memphis, TN
College Basketball
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marcelle Scheyer, the Wife of Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer

Jon Scheyer is soon going to be head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, a team to which his connection goes way beyond his term as an assistant coach. Not only did he defy expectations and pick Duke University for his collegiate career, but he is also married to a fellow Duke alum. Marcelle Scheyer is Jon Scheyer’s wife and will soon be the first lady of Blue Devils basketball. Not much is known about the coach’s wife, but college basketball fans want to know more about his home life, too. We reveal more about her background in this Marcelle Scheyer wiki.
SOCIETY
The Spun

Ray Lewis’ Son, Rahsaan, Arrested: Fans React

Earlier this morning, Kentucky football fans received some bad news about one of the team’s wide receivers. Police arrested Rahsaan Lewis, the son of NFL legend Ray Lewis, on Sunday morning. According to a report from Kentucky Sports, police charged Lewis with driving under the influence. He received charges...
NFL
AOL Corp

Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer's death ruled 'self-inflicted'

Editor's note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255. Medical examiners determined that the death of Stanford soccer goalkeeper Katie Meyer was "self-inflicted" as law enforcement ruled out foul play in a statement released to media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emoni Bates
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Coach Uses 3 Words To Describe Him

The most high-profile college football recruit in the nation is class of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning, who has plenty of game to go with his famous name. Manning could attend any school in the country. So far, there’s been rampant speculation about which school he’ll ultimately pick, but the New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman star has still managed to keep an air of mystery around his recruitment.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

1,000 Players In Transfer Portal: College Basketball World Reacts

Ever since the NCAA implemented it’s new transfer rules back in April 2021, the number of players utilizing the transfer portal has skyrocketed. With the Final Four still remaining in this year’s 2021-22 college basketball season, a whopping 1,000 Division I men’s basketball players have entered their names into the portal, per CBB recruiting outlet Verbal Commits.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Popculture

Former Georgia Bulldogs Football Player Arrested in Connection to 2021 Murder Case

Akhil Crumpton, a former football player from the University of Georgia, was arrested Wednesday in connection to a 2021 murder. According to ESPN, a 23-year-old gas station clerk named Elijah Wood was shot and killed on March 19, 2021, by an armed assailant who was dressed in all black with most of his head concealed by sunglasses, a hood and a face mask. Wood's murder led to a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Recruiting#Tigers#The U Of M#Nexstar Media Inc
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kelly Graves’ son leaves Gonzaga, enters transfer portal

Oregon Ducks women’s basketball coach Kelly Graves has seen a lot of familiar faces depart his program in the past 24 hours. First it was Nyara Sabally announcing her intention to declare for the WNBA draft. That was followed by three players announcing their plans to enter the transfer portal: Sydney Parrish, Kylee Watson, and Maddie Scherr. While any of those three could return to Oregon, right now it is clear coach Graves will need to turn his attention squarely toward the transfer portal to ensure he once again has a competitive roster in Eugene, after a disappointing 21-22 season. However, Graves’ attention...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Michael Jordan predict Duke will beat UNC on Saturday?

The UNC basketball program will enter Saturday’s Final Four showdown against Duke as the underdogs after the two teams split the regular-season series. Duke beat UNC by 20 in the first meeting before the Tar Heels stunned the Blue Devils in Cameron Indoor Stadium in Coach K’s final home game 94-81.  While both teams are playing some of their best basketball of the year, Duke still enters the game as the favorites and it’s going to take a lot for UNC to take them down. And apparently, Michael Jordan agrees too, if we believe a friend of his. Former Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit...
NBA
The Spun

High School Football Power Is Forfeiting All 2021-22 Games

North Carolina’s Myers Park High School will forfeit all 2021-2022 games due to an ineligible player violation. According to a letter from Myers Park principal Robert Folk and athletic director Brian Poore, obtained by The Charlotte Observer, the school was notified of “fraudulent documents used for school enrollment and athlete eligibility” in January.
CHARLOTTE, NC
College Football HQ

Early predictions for the 2022 college football season

Is it ever too early to get a head start on the college football season?  Of course not — especially not with all the changes coming to the sport on the sidelines and on the rosters. We saw huge coaching turnover this offseason, not to mention the permanent changes wrought by the transfer ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Lottery
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Freshman guard Jusaun Holt has entered the transfer portal

The hits just keep on coming for Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team. On Wednesday it was reported that Jusaun Holt has entered the transfer portal. The Tide has already suffered losses of the forward tandem of Alex Tchikou and Keon Ambrose-Hylton to the portal. Now the team can add Holt to the growing list of players looking for opportunities elsewhere. Holt appeared in 22 games for the Tide this past season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jason Kidd Names The Greatest NBA Player Of All-Time

The LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debate added another chapter this NBA season. LeBron officially passed Karl Malone on the NBA’s all-time leading scorers list this year. He now trails only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The tremendous accomplishment has once again been overshadowed by a debate about basketball’s GOAT. On...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Jimmy Butler has message for rest of NBA

Jimmy Butler is putting the rest of the NBA on notice. Butler’s Miami Heat went through a rough stretch recently where they lost four in a row. But they broke that losing streak with a 123-100 win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. After snapping the losing streak,...
NBA
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiance: Memphis has confirmed she is pregnant with Hamza's baby

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days dropped a huge bombshell… Memphis is pregnant!. 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days shows the journey of multiple couples who have fallen in love, despite living miles away from each other. Viewers get to see the ins and outs of their relationships, including their first meeting and their hidden secrets being spilt.
TV & VIDEOS
WREG

WREG

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy