ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Huberdeau, Lomberg lead Panthers over Canadiens 7-4

By PAUL GEREFFI
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p8ncb_0eth7qIp00
1 of 11

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau and Ryan Lomberg both had two goals and an assist to lead the Florida Panthers past the Montreal Canadiens 7-4 on Tuesday night.

Sam Bennett and Aleksander Barkov each added a goal and an assist for the Atlantic Division leaders, who are tied with Carolina for the top playoff seed in the Eastern Conference. Both teams have 96 points, though Florida has a game in hand.

Mason Marchment also scored for the Panthers, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 20 saves.

It was a milestone night for Huberdeau, who tied the NHL record for assists in a season by a left wing with 70. He got his 400th career assist and set a career high with his 93rd point.

“It’s pretty cool, especially doing it against Montreal,” Huberdeau said. “I have a lot of family there, a lot of friends. It’s nice to get milestones, but it’s great to get the win.”

Lomberg had the first three-point game of his career.

“It was great,” he said. “On both my goals, some pretty good players putting it where I like it.”

Christian Dvorak, Joel Edmundson and Laurent Dauphin scored in the second period for the Canadiens. Chris Wideman had a goal and an assist, and Jake Allen stopped 39 shots.

Huberdeau’s second goal, a backhander from in front, put the Panthers ahead 5-4 at 1:19 of the third period.

Marchment’s goal made it 6-4 with 5:17 left, and Barkov added an empty-netter with 2:34 to go.

After trailing 4-1, Montreal scored three goals in 1:42 of the second period — including two 31 seconds apart — to tie it.

Edmundson’s shot from the slot went in with 3:36 left in the period to close to 4-2. Dauphin poked in a loose puck 31 seconds later to make it 4-3, and Dvorak scored from the left circle with 1:54 remaining.

“It was tough at 4-1, for sure,” Dauphin said. “We proved we can come back, and a couple goals and we were right back in it.”

Montreal had five shots in the second.

“We took some punches and they had us on the ropes but then we came out swinging,” coach Martin St. Louis said. “We were in a good spot at 4-4, we just didn’t get it done tonight.”

The Panthers stretched their lead to 3-1 when Bennett poked in a rebound at 2:37 of the second.

Lomberg’s second goal put Florida ahead 4-1. Lomberg took a pass from Barkov in the slot and beat Allen at 7:57 of the second.

“Giving up three goals is kind of unacceptable,” interim Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said. “But they rallied and showed leadership and came out and did all the right things in the third period.”

Florida tied the score 1-all on Huberdeau’s short-handed goal with 3:43 left in the first. Huberdeau took a feed from Eetu Luostarinen in the slot and backhanded the puck into the top of the net.

The Panthers took a 2-1 lead on Lomberg’s shot from the top of the faceoff circle with 2:03 left in the first.

Wideman gave the Canadiens a 1-0 advantage when his shot from the slot beat Bobrovsky at 2:32 of the first.

NEW HOME

The game was the first at home with the Panthers for Claude Giroux since last week’s trade from Philadelphia. The last time Giroux played a “home” game anywhere but Philadelphia — excluding international tournaments — was in November 2012, when he spent nine games playing in Germany with the Berlin Polar Bears during the NHL’s lockout-shortened season.

NOTES: Canadiens C Jake Evans slid into the boards hard in the third and did not return. He is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. ... The Panthers offered a tribute to former center Mike Hoffman on the video board in the second period. Hoffman, now with Montreal, scored 65 goals in two seasons with Florida from 2018-20. ... The Panthers have 268 goals, their most in one season. ... Only one team in Panthers history had more wins than this Florida club does, that being the 2015-16 squad that had 47 victories. ... The Canadiens are on pace for the fourth-worst record in team history, and the worst mark by any Montreal club in more than 80 years. Only the 1935-36 (11-26-11), 1925-26 (11-24-1) and 1939-40 (10-33-5) teams were worse.

Canadiens: Visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

Panthers: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

___

Comments / 0

The Associated Press
The Associated Press

830K+

Followers

411K+

Posts

374M+

Views

Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Malkin, Penguins Win Wild OT in Minnesota; Zucker Injured

The Pittsburgh Penguins lost a two-goal lead and winger Jason Zucker. In a breathtaking game against the Minnesota Wild, officials alternated between soft calls and surprising non-calls. The teams needed more than sixty minutes before Evgeni Malkin got three whacks near the net to get the puck across the goal line.
NHL
Times Leader

Second-period outburst powers WBS Penguins past Hartford, 5-1

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Penguins opened the day narrowly out of a playoff spot. A huge second period on Wednesday night vaulted them right back into one. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton shrugged off a slow start against Hartford to score four times in a span of 12:23...
NHL
NBC Sports

Sharks' Kahkonen won't settle for being 'good' NHL goalie

Kaapo Kahkonen has his eyes set on the bigger picture. Making his second start in a Sharks uniform since San Jose acquired him in a trade at the deadline, Kahkonen stopped 42 shots but allowed four goals Thursday night in a 4-2 loss to the Western Conference-leading Colorado Avalanche. He...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aleksander Barkov
Person
Joel Edmundson
Person
Christian Dvorak
Person
Sergei Bobrovsky
Person
Claude Giroux
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
Ryan Lomberg
Person
Chris Wideman
Person
Mason Marchment
Person
Laurent Dauphin
Reuters

Logan Thompson's first shutout leads Knights past Kraken

Logan Thompson made 22 saves for his first NHL shutout as the visiting Vegas Golden Knights defeated the expansion Seattle Kraken 3-0 on Wednesday. Shea Theodore, Michael Amadio and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas, which won its third in a row as it chases a Western Conference playoff berth. Marchessault also had an assist.
NHL
The Associated Press

Carolina hosts Minnesota after Svechnikov’s 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (41-20-5, second in the Central) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (45-15-8, first in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit Carolina after Andrei Svechnikov scored two goals in the Hurricanes’ 4-0 win over the Canadiens. The Hurricanes have gone 25-5-4 in home games. Carolina averages 9.4 penalty minutes...
NHL
ClutchPoints

Grading the Canadiens’ trade of Artturi Lehkonen to the Avalanche

With the goal of avoiding another early playoff exit and going after a Stanley Cup, the Colorado Avalanche acquired forward Artturi Lehkonen from the Montreal Canadiens ahead of the NHL trade deadline. In exchange for Lehkonen, the Canadiens received prospect Justin Barron and a second-round pick in 2024. Below, we...
NHL
Reuters

Valeri Nichushkin scores twice as Avalanche top Flames

Valeri Nichushkin scored both goals on the power play to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 2-1 road victory over the Calgary Flames in a clash between the Western Conference’s top teams on Tuesday. The Central Division-leading Avalanche are the first team this season to reach 100 points. Colorado...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunrise#Ap#The Florida Panthers#The Montreal Canadiens#Atlantic Division
Reuters

Blake Wheeler delivers for Jets in shootout win over Sabres

Blake Wheeler scored in regulation and added the decisive goal in the third round of the shootout to lift the visiting Winnipeg Jets to a 3-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night. Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mark Scheifele scored in the first two rounds, while Victor Olofsson and Alex...
NHL
NHL

Josi Named NHL's First Star of the Month

Roman Josi had himself a month - and once again, the hockey world took notice. Nashville's captain has been named the NHL's First Star of the Month for March after producing one of the best 14-game spans by a defenseman the league has ever seen. This marks just the second time in franchise history a member of the Preds has been named the First Star of the Month; Pekka Rinne earned the accolade back in November of 2016.
NHL
The Associated Press

Raptors beat Magic 102-89 for fifth straight win

Orlando, Fla. (AP) — Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes scored 19 points apiece, Pascal Siakam added 16 points and 11 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors beat the Orlando Magic 102-89 on Friday night for their fifth straight win. Gary Trent Jr. finished with 17 points for Toronto, which took...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
Hockey
Country
Germany
Reuters

Mikko Rantanen, Avalanche shoot down Sharks

Mikko Rantanen scored a tiebreaking goal late in the third period, Andre Burakovsky, Alex Newhook and Darren Helm also scored and the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Thursday in Denver. Nazem Kadri and Erik Johnson had two assists each and Pavel Francouz made 25 saves for...
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

830K+
Followers
411K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy