Acura Grand Prix returns to Long Beach in April

By Jaysha Patel
 2 days ago

The Acura Grand Prix is back in Long Beach and 180,000 spectators and race fans are expected at this year's event.

"We had a great event back in September and it gave us a lot of momentum coming into this year's event, and now we are back on our traditional time of the year in April, spring break.

People are looking for fun and activities and the grand prix is certainly going to be able to provide that," said Jim Michaelian, president of the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach.

IndyCar, super trucks and formula drift are all happening April 8 to 10 weekend on the streets of downtown Long Beach.

A new race is coming in 2022 called the Porsche Carrera Cup North America.

In 2021, IndyCar driver Colton Herta placed first at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach and his back to try and do it again

"It definitely gives you a lot of confidence coming back to a track you won out the previous year. We have a really good car for the street circuits this year and we've been very competitive at them, and so it's really no doubt in my mind we can repeat it," said Herta.

With the grand prix coming back as COVID-19 restrictions ease up, things will look different.

"As of April the first, there will no longer be a requirement for vaccination proof as well as masks are going to be optional if people want to wear them, so basically people can just come out and enjoy themselves and have a fun time during the weekend, and not have to worry about mandates and protocols here for the event," said Michaelian.

You can get tickets at gplb.com.

