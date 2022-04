The Blackhawks fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2 at Amalie Arena on Friday. 1. Watching the Lightning play hockey reminds me of the Blackhawks during their Stanley Cup years. They play fast. They play hard. Loaded with superstars. Lots of depth. Great goaltending. The only question I have for a potential Lightning three-peat: Will they have enough gas? The East is a gauntlet, and then you'll have a team like Colorado or Calgary waiting for them at the end.

