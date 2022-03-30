Charlotte rallies past North Port

PUNTA GORDA – The Charlotte High School baseball team was one out away from a rather rough defeat Tuesday against North Port.

However, the Tarpons rallied for three runs in the seventh, and Coby Radulesco drove home the game-winner with his fourth hit of the night in the eighth to give the Tarpons a 5-4 victory.

With two outs, Braddock Marshall had a seeing-eye single to right. After stealing second, Radulesco looped an opposite field hit into right for the winner.

Charlotte (5-6) trailed 4-1 in the seventh before rallying. Dalton Hill led off the seventh with a single. Braddock Marshall and Radulesco also followed with singles to load the bases.

Dylan Leahy was hit by a pitch to drive in a run off reliever Alex Spirk, a Tyler Waterhouse grounder brought in another, and Justin McQueen was also plunked to tie the game.

The North Port entered its game against Charlotte with a 1-10 record, but for most of the game didn’t play like one.

Spirk drove in two runs and pitcher Brayden Kelly dodged in and out of trouble for 6 1/3 innings as the Bobcats led much of the way.

The way the Bobcats scored wasn’t smooth, but they were able to take advantage of early Charlotte mistakes and made very few of their own.

North Port took advantage of some careless fielding by Charlotte to take an early lead. Reed Backstrom and Ryan Playter singled off Charlotte starter Mason Henderson before Connor O’Brien reached on an error by the shortstop.

Brayden Spain drove home a run with a walk to get the Bobcats on the board, and a Spirk fielder’s choice made it 2-0.

The Tarpons then muffed a pick off attempt which allowed O’Brien to score to make it 3-0.

Charlotte threatened in the first two innings, but finally got on the board in the third on a Waterhouse double.

However, Spirk drove in another run on another fielder’s choice in the fourth to make it 4-1.