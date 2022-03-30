Local skate park getting some much needed TLC

Cole Park skate park is getting some much needed care soon. The park was built in 2008 and has not had repairs in some time.

On Tuesday, city council voted to approve the revitalization of the park and cannot exceed $70,000.

Some of the concrete areas including the seams, ledges, deck and bowl have jagged edges and cracks on them.

Lisa Oliver, Interim Assistant Parks and Recreation director, said that the work will begin soon.

"Renovating the skate park is again very important to ensure the safety of our park patrons, again because it is utilized heavily , like all things, it also requires routine maintenance," she said.

Renovations begin April 18 and end on May 30. The park will remain closed during that time.