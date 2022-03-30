ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Metro Detroiters react to authorization of 4th COVID-19 shot

By Brett Kast
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tCvNf_0eth69uO00

On Tuesday, both the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on a second COVID-19 booster shot for adults 50 and over.

It's the fourth dose since the vaccine first rolled out.

This comes as the omicron sub-variant BA.2 becomes the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S.

The sub-variant is no more severe than the original omicron, but it is more contagious and harder to detect.

The FDA had previously authorized a fourth dose for some immunocompromised people, but this extends it to a much larger group.

"I've had all my shots and if necessary, I will have my second booster,” Belinda Boatwright said.

"I haven't gotten sick from any of them," said Jayjuan Jones, who has had three shots so far. "So, I guess I plan on getting it.”

The fourth dose is being recommended at least four months after the initial booster, which right now, just 36% of Michiganders over age 12 have received. Of those considered fully vaccinated, about 60% have received a booster.

“I haven’t gotten vaccinated. I'm still on the fence with it,” 47-year-old Ronita Phillips said. “I just want to see if everyone else is fine before I take it, so I'm just waiting to see.”

Dr. Dennis Cunningham, the system director of Infection Control and Prevention at Henry Ford Health, says he plans to schedule his fourth dose soon. He recommends others do the same, saying it’s effective at preventing severe cases and people should not wait until the next surge.

“Get the vaccine sooner than later," Cunningham said. "By the time case rates go up, it’s already spreading rapidly and it may be too late to stop a mini-surge from occurring.”

The CDC says the recommendation acknowledges the increased risk of disease for certain age groups. It’s unclear when a fourth dose would be available for younger adults, but healthy people in that age group may not be as eager to get it.

“I'm already triple shotted, so I don't know if I would get the fourth one," 25-year-old Nicholas North said. "I'm a relatively younger guy.”

While the creation of a new vaccine that could work against all variants is in the works, Cunningham says that’s likely months if not a year away. Those at risk should get added protection now instead of waiting.

“I would encourage people 50 and older to get that booster dose if they haven't already or get your second booster dose if you’re eligible," Cunningham said. “My guess is this is going to be similar to influenza, where this is going to be an annual vaccine, but that depends what variants come down the road.”

The FDA also announced an advisory committee will be meeting next Wednesday, April 6 to discuss future COVID-19 booster shots and the potential development of variant specific shots.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Florida warns teenagers may face MORE risk from vaccine than from Covid and tells children not to get jabbed in official advice

The Florida Department of Health officially unveiled guidance Tuesday that recommends against vaccinating children, a rare move that breaks from federal guidelines. Florida officials revealed that they planned to issue the guidance on Monday, during a news conference that included Surgeon General Dr Joseph Lapado, Gov Ron DeSantis and a few controversial health figures like Dr Robert Malone.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Influenza#Omicron#Michiganders#Henry Ford Health
The Independent

What is norovirus, how does it spread and how long is the incubation period?

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has warned that norovirus cases more than doubled in England in the second week of March, the winter vomiting bug spreading through nurseries, schools and care homes for the elderly.UKHSA said the increase was primarily down to increased outbreaks in educational settings, which accounted for 54 per cent of cases, and care homes, which accounted for 38 per cent.The body warned the public to take precautions to limit the spread of the disease, including by washing their hands with soap and water rather than antibacterial gels, and to take particular care to shield the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
The Detroit Free Press

Coronavirus subvariant omicron BA.2 detected in Michigan

The BA.2 omicron subvariant, also called "stealth omicron," which is causing coronavirus surges in Western Europe and other parts of the world, has been detected in Michigan. As of Friday, laboratory sequencing identified 99 specimens in Michigan residents from 21 counties and the city of Detroit, said Lynn Sutfin, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
MICHIGAN STATE
deseret.com

These are the deltacron COVID-19 symptoms to watch for right now

Scientists said that they have identified a new hybrid version of the coronavirus called “deltacron” — which combines the delta and the omicron variants of the virus. Driving the news: The variant is considered “a recombinant virus, meaning it has melded-together genetic information from both variants,” per NBC News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

The CDC Adds Another Country to Its 'Avoid Travel' List

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) continues to add countries to Level 4 of its COVID-19 travel advisory list, the strongest warning it offers. Yet, for the fourth straight week, there are positive signs out there. Level 4, the designation where the CDC advises you don't travel to...
TRAVEL
NBC Chicago

COVID Symptoms vs. Cold: Here's How to Tell the Difference

If you've come down with a runny nose recently, you may be wondering whether you're experiencing the common cold, allergies or maybe COVID-19. Health officials say it can be difficult to tell what you're experiencing based on the symptoms, but getting tested is one way to find out. That includes people who have been vaccinated, experts say.
CHICAGO, IL
FOXBusiness

CDC eases cruise ship travel COVID-19 warning level

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has once again moved to lower its cruise ship Travel Health Notice from "high" to "moderate." While high, or "Level 3" recommendations call on passengers to make sure they are fully vaccinated before travel and instruct unvaccinated travelers to avoid nonessential travel, "Level 2" recommendations ask passengers to make sure they are fully vaccinated before travel and instruct unvaccinated travelers who are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 to avoid nonessential travel to the destination.
TRAVEL
People

Flu Cases on the Rise Across the U.S. as Mask Use Declines

As cases of COVID-19 decline, along with the use of face masks for protection, more instances of the flu are being reported across the United States, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC's most recent flu report, which was released on Friday, shows that...
U.S. POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 78,932,300 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 1,012,014 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,442 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the […]
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy